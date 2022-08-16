Ciro Gomes discusses with journalist during an interview: “Let me finish”

From the Newsroom 08/16/2022 – 2:54 Share

The candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) participated in the program Roda Viva, from TV Cultura, on Monday night (15). The presidential candidate addressed several topics and even managed to discuss it with the journalists present at the interview, especially with the mediator Vera Magalhães.



+ Thieves discover they stole Marcola’s wife and return cell phone and PIX

+ Decree regulates consigned credit in Auxílio Brasil

+ Truck driver assistance: did you not receive it? See how to update your registration



At a certain point in the program, Ciro and Vera discussed more intensely because the candidate did not want to be interrupted in the answers, but the journalist said that the situation called for the act.

Ciro was in a long response when Vera tried to interrupt on three occasions to irritate the presidential candidate. “Why is that, my God? Let me finish”, shouted the PDT candidate.

+ Check the agenda of presidential candidates for this Tuesday

“Candidate, I need to interrupt you because otherwise it becomes a speech and is an interview”, replied the journalist. The former minister then replied: “Why this hostility?”. Finally, Vera Magalhães replied once more: “You were hostile towards me, I tried to interrupt you twice and you wouldn’t allow it. It’s an interview, we only have two hours.”

Ciro Gomes’ participation in Roda Viva came a few hours after the result of the Ipec poll, which placed him again in third position, with only 6% of the votes, behind opponents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) .