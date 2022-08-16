Ciro: “Maybe it’s time to hand it over to Captain Wagner, to give value to what he has”

The PDT candidate for President of the Republic, Ciro Gomes, said that he sometimes thinks it would be better for Ceará to be governed by Captain Wagner (União Brasil) to realize the importance of what has been achieved in the cycle commanded by the Ferreira Gomes family. “Maybe it’s time for us to give it to Captain Wagner there, Bolsonaro’s guy. Maybe we’ll learn to appreciate what we have. If not, ok”, he said in an interview on Monday night, 15, at Live Wheelon TV Cultura.

He also criticized the alliance formed in Ceará with the rupture of the governing base: “Today Lula is stuck there (in Ceará) with Eunício Oliveira (MDB), along with Camilo Santana (PT). I will face.”

Ciro also complained about Camilo breaking up with him without making a phone call. “(Camilo) He had lost the election for mayor of Barbalha, when we thought he had the talent and the ability. The list of what I did for him Ceará knows and he knows more than anyone”, said the pedestrian.

He stated that Roberto Cláudio was chosen because he was the most competitive to face Wagner. “We entered a dynamic of trying to face Bolsonaro’s candidate, who is very strong”. Ciro also said that there was “a lot of betrayal”. “I won’t comment on that part,” he added.

Cid and Ivo

Ciro reacted when journalist Malu Gaspar said that he broke up with the brothers, in reference to Senator Cid Gomes (PDT) and the mayor of Sobral, Ivo Gomes (PDT). “I didn’t break up with my brothers.” He then added: “Even they broke up with me. At least so far I’m not aware of this breakup.”

The presidential candidate also said: “It’s a painful thing for me. I’m not really a colonel. I tend to voice my opinion and respect the opinions of others.”

With information from Carlos Holanda

