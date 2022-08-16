Civilians are killed by unidentified object while swimming in the Black Sea

Local police reported that a man and a woman were injured; Ukrainian beaches are banned due to war with Russia, but beachgoers ignore warning

OLEKSANDR GIMANOV / AFP

Ukrainian beaches are closed because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine



An unidentified explosive device caused the death of three civilians swimming in the Black Seain the Odessa region, southern Ukraine, authorities said on Monday, 15. The accident happened on Sunday, when several people working on a construction site ignored barriers and warning signs on the beach and went swimming in the sea in the Belhorod-Dnistrovskyi district. “In the water, as a result of the explosion of an unknown object, three men aged 25, 32 and 53…were killed,” police said in a written statement, adding that a man and a woman were hit. Ukrainian beaches were closed by the authorities because of mines or artillery bombs because of the war with the Russia and bombing by Russian forces. Ukraine’s military has also planted mines along the coast in the event of a Russian amphibious attack and sealed off beach entrances with red and white tape to ensure civilians are not harmed. In view of the incident, the regional police reiterated that “swimming in the reservoirs of the Odessa region is now dangerous and prohibited”, adding that “the beaches and coasts of the region are protected and equipped with explosive devices”.

*With information from Reuters