Claudete Troiano rolls down the stairs, trolls viewers and jokes on social media

Claudete Troiano was doing a story at the famous Escadaria do Bixiga, in São Paulo, when she made the joke with the public

Claudete Trojan made a joke in one of his reports for RedeTV! this Monday (15th), and ended up scaring the spectators. That’s because she “rolled” down the stairs, but actually resorted to a stunt double for the scene.

The presenter was doing a story at the famous Escadaria do Bixiga, in São Paulo, when a stranger appeared, interrupting the recording, and pushing her towards the stairs. The footage captured Claudete rolling to the bottom of the stairs, until she lifted her face as she lay on the floor and revealed the farce.

“Danger profession: stunt double,” she joked, flashing a smile for the camera. The moment went viral on social media, where several viewers were surprised by the “trolling”, and Claudete ended up becoming a joke. “Claudete Trollando”, joked one of them. “What a scare, I had a real scare, I wasn’t prepared”, commented another.

Meanwhile, at A Tarde é Sua…

Once again, Sonia Abrão used her space on RedeTV’s “A Tarde É Sua”, to vent after having disproved information. In this case, it is the news published by one of its columnists that Eliana would be in negotiations to take over a program on Globo soon.

The information given by Alessandro Lo-Bianco gave rise to talk on the web, causing both the channel and the famous to comment on the subject, denying any kind of contact in this regard. It didn’t take long for social networks to criticize Sonia Abrão and Lo Bianco for allegedly spreading fake news.