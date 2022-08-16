Cláudio Marzo’s daughter gets emotional about her father’s ‘appearance’ in ‘Pantanal’

In Saturday’s episode of “Pantanal” (TV Globo), Cláudio Marzo, the actor who gave life to Velho do Rio in the first version of the soap opera and who died in 2015, was honored and “appeared” in the soap opera in a ghost entourage and meeting with the Old Man from Rio (Osmar Prado).

The daughter he had with Betty Faria, Alexandra Marzo, reacted to her father’s appearance through digital imaging. “Beautiful thing,” she said in a video posted yesterday on her Instagram profile.

The actress, writer and singer shared with more than 10,000 followers what she felt the moment she saw the scene in the TV Globo soap opera and congratulated the feuilleton team.

“My heart almost exploded with emotion yesterday! Gratitude to the entire team from Pantanal, congratulations!”, she wrote in the publication’s caption, marking the profiles of actors such as Marcos Palmeira and Dira Paes, who live respectively Zé Leôncio and Filó.

“Alexandra, I remembered you at the time, wishing you were watching the episode. I got goosebumps, this tribute was touching and super deserved, to the great and wonderful Claudio Marzo. It was beautiful”, said a follower in the comments.

“Honey, it was more than exciting,” Alexandra replied.

How did he appear?

In the soap opera scenes, only the shadows of the pedestrians on their horses could be seen, until the Velho do Rio arrived.

Cláudio Marzo characterized as the character Lázaro, from the soap opera “Desejo Proibido”, in 2007 Image: Publicity/TV Globo

In the sequence, he stops in front of one of the pedestrians, who is Claudio Marzo, digitally inserted using images of his character in “Desejo Proibido” (2007-2008), since the actor died in 2015.

In TV Manchete’s Pantanal, Claudio Marzo played three characters in the first version of “Pantanal”: Joventino pai in the first phase and José Leôncio e o Velho do Rio during most of the plot.

In Saturday’s chapter (13), the current Old Man, then, revered the character of the first version.