Coca-Cola FEMSA opens 100 job openings; see how to apply

2 hours ago

THE Coca-Cola FEMSA is looking for professionals from various sectors and training levels to be part of its staff. The largest public bottler of branded products has 100 job vacancies currently open in two Brazilian states.

The available chances are for crowding in São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul. Check the positions offered:

  • Sales promoter
  • Operational Assistant
  • delivery driver
  • Process technician
  • Seller
  • Forklift Operator
  • External salesman
  • Sales assistant
  • Logistic assistant
  • Delivery Assistant
  • Human Resources Analyst
  • Work nurse

The company offers a salary compatible with the function, plus benefits such as: medical assistance, dental assistance, profit sharing, life insurance, food stamps, transportation vouchers and others.

The required education varies according to the position, ranging from elementary school to higher education. Some roles also require 1-3 years prior experience.

How to apply?

To obtain more information about the advertised vacancies and to apply for one of them, the candidate should visit the InfoJobs website. In the portal, you can find the ad with all the relevant details about the position.

If you are within the company’s requirements, just register your CV at this link, filling in all the requested data. Good luck and don’t waste time!

