Cold front advances through southern Brazil with rain and storms

Rio Grande do Sul has been experiencing instability since the beginning of the day. Areas of prefrontal instability brought rain, lightning and thunderstorms at dawn in several regions of Rio Grande do Sul, such as Greater Porto Alegre and Serra. Heavy clouds formed under a hot, humid atmosphere, favoring thunderstorms and lightning. The temperature at the end of the morning of this Monday approached 30ºC in the Northwest of Rio Grande do Sul while the Center, the South, part of the West and East of the State faced rain and lightning.

IMAGE | Areas of instability bring rain and lightning in different parts of Rio Grande do Sul at dawn on Monday. In Caxias do Sul, the @denisgoerl photographed the rays. pic.twitter.com/aLUZUZxaOP — MetSul.com (@metsul) August 15, 2022

At the same time that instability increased in the Gaucho territory in the early hours of this Monday, a cold front advanced through the province of Buenos Aires and Uruguay. Late on Sunday and in the early hours of today, strong localized thunderstorm areas with hail, heavy rain and lightning formed in the Argentine province from vertically developing clouds that emerged later on Sunday.

Area of ​​electrical storms this afternoon, southwest of Ezeiza. ➡️ pic.twitter.com/7HjGe0gCJt — GaboAir (@GaboAir) August 15, 2022

Ezeiza International Airport, in Greater Buenos Aires, registered rain, gusts of wind and thunderstorms in the early morning. The temperature, which at the beginning of the day was high, with 21ºC, had a strong decline and Ezeiza dawned with the thermometers marking only 11ºC. The cold air in southern Argentina brought a lot of snow and inconvenience in the tourist city of Bariloche.

The approach of the cold front and the ingress of warm air of tropical origin by wind currents from the North and Northwest on Monday morning stimulated the formation of heavy clouds over Rio Grande do Sul with multiple nuclei of instability. The weather was more unstable in the West. in the Center and South with lots of lightning in some locations and locally heavy rain.

The atmosphere is very hot and humid over Rio Grande do Sul, which favors locally heavy to torrential rain showers and lots of lightning. This morning’s meteorological balloon survey at Salgado Filho Airport, in Porto Alegre, indicated a surface temperature of 18.6ºC, but between 300 and 1500 meters of altitude the temperature was above 20ºC. Temperature around 20ºC at 1,500 meters is very high in August and explains the strong instability.

The state of Rio Grande do Sul and part of the rest of southern Brazil are under the influence of a jet stream at low levels of the atmosphere, a wind corridor at an altitude of about 1500 meters that originates in Bolivia and the Midwest, bringing air warm and reinforcing atmospheric instability with high temperature in the lower troposphere.

Due to the jet stream at low levels, several municipalities in the Center and West of Rio Grande do Sul had strong gusts of wind from the North quadrant this morning. At the Santa Maria air base, in Camobi, the gusts were around 70 km/h with a lot of smothering. In the south of Santa Catarina, in the Laguna area, the Santa Marta Lighthouse station recorded gusts above 80 km/h.

In the afternoon of today, the instability increases a lot in Rio Grande do Sul with the advance of the cold front on a mass of warm air. With that, the tendency is to rain in all areas of the state until the end of the day, with the exception of a few municipalities close to Santa Catarina.

The front will advance with locally heavy rain, lightning, thunderstorms and risk of isolated storms in which strong to intense localized gusts of wind and hail can occur. Alegrete already had small hail during the morning. The hail risk map of the North American GFS model indicates a small to medium chance of hail in part of Rio Grande do Sul in the second half of today.

Tonight, the strongest instability will act on the Center and the North Half of Rio Grande do Sul, where this afternoon will have very muggy weather with sun, clouds and isolated rain with risk of hail and lightning due to high temperature. Upon encountering warm air in the North Half tonight, the frontal system will generate even heavier clouds with high potential for locally heavy rain and localized wind and hail storms.

The cold front tomorrow will move north. In fact, the frontal system will advance on Tuesday through the states of Santa Catarina and Paraná, reaching part of Mato Grosso do Sul and some areas of the West and South of São Paulo. It is what will bring rain to the cities of Florianópolis and Curitiba.

The frontal system, when moving through Santa Catarina and Paraná, will cause heavy rain in some cities. Furthermore, the risk of localized storms in which strong gusts of wind and hail can occur remains. Localized storms may still occur in part of Mato Grosso do Sul. In Rio Grande do Sul, with the exception of areas further north, the weather will improve with sun and clouds in most regions.

The second half of the week, however, holds more instability. A low pressure center that will migrate from northern Argentina and Paraguay will bring heavy rain and storms, some strong to severe, late Wednesday in the three southern states.

On Thursday, this low center will give rise to a cyclone on the coast that will organize a new cold front that will bring more rain and storms in Santa Catarina and Paraná as well as in Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso. The instability will also affect the state of São Paulo with a more localized risk of severe weather.

It is second cold front of the week will be driven by a intense and huge mass of cold air that will bring the temperature down in many Brazilian statesfrom the North, Midwest, Southeast and South of Brazil, with extremely low minimum forecasts in some higher altitude cities in the South of the country at the end of the week.