Corinthians and Amrica-MG reach an agreement in court for a million-dollar debt; Tottenham athlete center

The legal departments of Corinthians and América-MG made an agreement to settle a million-dollar debt that has been dragging on since 2019. The agreement was approved by Judge Cláudio Pereira França, of the 2nd Civil Court of São Paulo.

The portal my wheel had access to the agreement signed between the parties, which provides for the discharge by Corinthians of R$ 1,938,592.72, in addition to R$ 193,859.27 as attorney’s fees. The total debt with the miners is R$ 2,132,451.99.

In the agreement already approved by the Court, Corinthians committed to pay the principal amount in 12 installments. And as follows:

07/31/2022 – BRL 68,592.72 08/31/2022 – BRL 120,000.00 09/30/2022 – BRL 120,000.00 10/31/2022 – BRL 120,000.00 11/30/2022 – BRL 120,000.00 12/31/2022 – BRL 270,000.00 01/31/2023 – BRL 170,000.00 02/28/2023 – BRL 170,000.00 03/31/2023 – BRL 180,000.00 04/30/2023 – BRL 200,000.00 05/31/2023 – BRL 200,000.00 06/30/2023 – BRL 200,000.00

Legal fees will be paid in two installments: July 31 (R$ 93,859.28) and August 31 (R$ 100,000.00). In the event of delay in the payment of any installment for a period longer than two working days, a 10% fine will be imposed on the referred amount.

If Corinthians fails to make the deposit of three consecutive installments, the installment plan is no longer valid, with the present execution proceeding on any difference between the recognized and confessed amount of BRL 1,938,592.72 and the value of the sum of the installments already paid, to which will be added the fine of 15% and legal fees of 10% provided for in the Code of Civil Procedure.

Debt involves Richard, now in Ceará, and Richarlison, now in Tottenham

After learning about the agreement above, Corinthians fans must ask themselves: what debt is this Corinthians with América Mineiro? Well, the case is complex. And it also has a third club involved.

Initially this debt was from Fluminense to América-MG, referring to the sale of striker Richarlison to Watford, from England.

When he hired the midfielder Richard from the same Fluminense, in January 2019, president Andrés Sanchez and his board at the time decided to assume a debt of R$ 2.9 million from the carioca club to the miners.

The debt should have been paid off in August 2019, but it wasn’t. Then, in a new agreement, América-MG released the debt to be paid off in three installments, one in December and the other two in January 2020. Corinthians, again, did not honor it.

Then, in February 2020, América Mineiro went to court and asked for R$ 3.2 million (a higher amount due to interest). In the first attempt to block Corinthians accounts, the attachment amounted to R$ 428 thousand. The remainder of the debt was paid in 12 installments.

Corinthians partially paid the debt, leaving a liability of R$ 1,938,592.72 referring to six installments that were not honored at the time. And it is this residual that further motivated this agreement with the miners.

In time: Richard, pivot of this debt, terminated in advance with Corinthians and, at this moment, his bond is with Ceará. According to Corinthians’ balance sheet for 2019, the total cost of signing Richard from Fluminense was R$10.4 million.

