Corinthians asks CBF opinion on arbitration and reinforces the importance of VAR in women’s football

Corinthians reported this Monday that it sent a letter to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) asking for an opinion from the entity on an issue that has moved women’s football: arbitration. The club asked for better preparation of the referees and also spoke about the importance of VAR.

Since last Sunday morning, the repercussion of bids from the game between Corinthians and Real Brasília, which took place on the morning of the same day, gained strength on the national scene. Still in the first half, Gabi Portilho suffered a hard foul, had to leave the field injured and the bid didn’t even have a free kick.

Motivated by this move and by other faults suffered by Corinthians athletes, such as Vic Albuquerque, who was also injured, the club sent a letter to CBF. In addition to asking for better referee preparation, Timão reinforced the importance of VAR for making the right decision in important plays.

“Corinthians sent this Monday a letter to the CBF requesting greater attention and discretion regarding the choice and preparation of the referee team for A1 matches, as well as reinforcing the importance of implementing VAR in the decisive phases of the Brazilian“, says an excerpt from the Corinthian newsletter – see full below.

Hours before the notice published by Corinthians, Gabi Portilho used her social networks to talk about the bid. The athlete posted a video of the tackle near the baseline and criticized the referee for scoring nothing in a dangerous play that could “take the athlete out of activity for a long time”.

Also on Sunday, it should be noted, Corinthians updated for the first time the medical staff of Gabi Portilho and Vic Albuquerque, who also had to be replaced after being missed. The first of them suffered a sprained ankle while the second had the same injury, but in the knee. The pair were handed over to the medical department still in Brasília, where the game will be played, and have already started physical therapy.

At the end of the game, Corinthians left the field with a 2-0 victory and took the lead in the fight for the spot in the semifinals of the competition. The return game will take place next Sunday, the 21st, at Neo Química Arena, again at 11 am. Timão informed that there will be ticket sales, but has not yet released details.

Check out Corinthians’ full note on the case

The action was motivated by what happened in yesterday's match, especially a move in the 1st half, when Gabi Portilho was hit inside the area, recklessly and with disproportionate force. At that moment, the infraction was not even marked and the warning was given to the opposing athlete.

