Corinthians defines ‘reinforcement’ as Willian’s replacement and cheers the crowd

Club failed to sign anyone for the position before the end of the window

Corinthians v Fortaleza - Brazilian 2022
It was already becoming clear that Willian was not satisfied at Corinthians. With a performance below expectations and constant threats from fans to his family, the athlete was increasingly being quoted to leave Timão.

And, with the elimination for Flamengo in Libertadores, the exit ended up happening in fact. The destination, although not yet made official, tends to be Fulham, which is already in advanced negotiations to close with the Brazilian.

Timão, on the other hand, despite not being financially harmed, ended up losing strength in the squad, as it was unable to close with a replacement in the market before the end of the window, which ended last Monday (15).

Mateus Vital should replace Willian

Thus, despite Róger Guedes having taken the number 10 shirt, the tendency is for Willian’s replacement to be another player in the Corinthians squad. According to Meu Timão, Mateus Vital, who recently returned on loan to Panathinaikos, did not advance in the talks to reinforce Real Valladolid and, therefore, should be part of the Corinthians squad until the end of the season.

In fact, due to the situation, the tendency is for Vital to be Willian’s ‘substitute’ at Corinthians, as he can perform the same role on the sides of the field and even came to be tested as a ‘box to box’ in training , despite not having pleased the commission in the function.

The possibility has been very pleasing to the Corinthians fans, who believe that under the command of Vítor Pereira, Vital can evolve a lot, as well as Du Queiroz and other youngsters in the squad. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that Vital is still looking for people interested in his football abroad and still has chances to leave Timão.

