Corinthians has the second worst performance in classics in the 21st century; see the ranking

Corinthians performance in classics this season is below criticism and acceptable. The club is currently living with its second worst performance in the entire 21st century against Palmeiras, São Paulo and Santos (2001 to 2022).

With Sylvinho (one game) and Vítor Pereira (nine games), Corinthians won just one victory in ten games against rivals in 2022. They also had two draws and six defeats. The use of points is only 16.6%.

To get an idea of ​​what this means, this performance is only superior to that obtained in the 2008 season, the year that Corinthians was in Serie B. On that occasion, in three games, one draw and two defeats (11.1%) – see below full ranking.

Regarding the ten games, Timão lost three to Palmeiras; lost two and drew one against São Paulo; and won one, lost two and drew one in the clashes with Santos.

Corinthians will only have two more guaranteed chances to improve this performance. Vítor Pereira’s team still faces Santos and São Paulo for the Brasileirão, both clashes away from home. In the Copa do Brasil, the chance of meeting Morumbi’s rival is in a hypothetical decision.

Corinthians in classics in the 21st century (year by year)

2001 – Eight games, five wins, two draws and one defeat – 70.83%

2002 – Thirteen games, three wins, four draws and six defeats – 33.3%

2003 – Eight games, three wins, two draws and three defeats – 45.8%

2004 – Seven games, one win, three draws and three defeats – 28.5%

2005 – Nine games, four wins, two draws and three defeats – 51.8%

2006 – Nine games, one win, two draws and six defeats – 18.5%

2007 – Nine games, two wins, two draws and five defeats – 29.6%

2008 – Three games, zero wins, one draw and two defeats – 11.1%

2009 – Thirteen games, six wins, five draws and two defeats – 58.97%

2010 – Nine games, seven wins, one draw and one defeat – 81.48%

2011 – Twelve games, three wins, five draws and four defeats – 38.8%

2012 – Eleven games, five wins, two draws and four defeats – 51.51%

2013 – Twelve games, four wins, eight draws and zero defeat – 55.55%

2014 – Nine games, four wins, three draws and two defeats – 55.55%

2015 – Fourteen games, five wins, four draws and five defeats – 45.23%

2016 – Nine games, two wins, one draw and six defeats – 26%

2017 – Eleven games, seven wins, three draws and one loss – 72.72%

2018 – Thirteen games, five wins, three draws and five defeats – 46.15%

2019 – Thirteen games, five wins, five draws and three defeats – 51.28%

2020 – Eleven games, three wins, four draws and four defeats – 39%

2021 – Ten games, three wins, five draws and two defeats – 46.6%

2022 – Ten games, one win, two draws and seven defeats – 16.6%

Corinthians classics in the 2022 season

Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras – 08/13/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Santos 1 x 0 Corinthians – 07/13/2022 – Copa do Brasil 2022

Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos – 06/25/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos – 06/22/2022 – Copa do Brasil 2022

Corinthians 1 x 1 São Paulo – 05/22/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

Palmeiras 3 x 0 Corinthians – 04/23/2022 – Brasileirão 2022

São Paulo 2 x 1 Corinthians – 03/27/2022 – Paulista 2022

Palmeiras 2 x 1 Corinthians – 03/17/2022 – Paulista 2022

São Paulo 1 x 0 Corinthians – 03/05/2022 – Paulista 2022

Corinthians 1 x 2 Santos – 02/02/2022 – Paulista 2022

