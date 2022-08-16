Corinthians has until early Monday night to strengthen itself in this window

O Corinthians runs out of time to try to close one or more reinforcements in the current transfer window. The deadline for regularization of athletes is until 19:00 (Brasília time) this Monday, in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

Last week, the club lost midfielder Willian, who asked for his termination to return to Europe. His contract was valid until the end of 2023 and the main reason alleged between the parties was the threats suffered by him and his family. The player’s departure caused internal discomfort.

Over the weekend, the club moved in an attempt to meet this need. Three names were put on the table, one of them well-known: Michael, ex-Flamengo and currently at Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia. The requested value, however, is out of the club’s reality.

Another name that came up behind the scenes was that of Bernard, who defends Al Sharjah, but the player himself denied the probable negotiation on his social networks.

If Alvinegro does not announce or regularize any player until the period stipulated for this transfer window, it will have, until the end of the current season, the squad it has in hand to continue in the dispute of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship.

It is worth remembering that Willian’s decision was communicated longer ago to the board, that is, the club had more time than just a few days to go in search of a new reinforcement.

Corinthians comes from a defeat to arch-rivals Palmeiras, in the Brasileirão, with the drop to third position and further away from the top of the table – now there are nine points of difference to Alviverde.

Next Wednesday, the team led by Vítor Pereira will be pressured for another decision, this time in the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-GO, needing to reverse the 2-0 score suffered in the first leg. The duel will take place at Neo Química Arena, starting at 21:30 (Brasília time).

