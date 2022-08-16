Corinthians opens ticket sales for the Brazilian Women’s decision at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians announced in the early afternoon of this Tuesday the details for the sale of tickets for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Women’s Brasileirão. The Brabas face Real Brasília this Sunday, at 11 am, at the Neo Química Arena.

As usual, sales will be staggered taking into account the priority of the Fiel Torcedor. It is important to note that there is no box office for ticket sales. Thus, tickets can be purchased through the Fiel Torcedor website or through vendascorinthians.com.br.

Tickets range from R$20 to R$40, depending on the sector. For the duel, members of the Minha Vida and Minha História plans will have 20% and 25% discount on tickets, respectively. Thus, Fiel Torcedor members can pay up to R$ 15 to accompany the match – see details below.

Tuesday, August 16, from 5 pm : opening of ticket sales for non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor and access to the purchase of parking;

: opening of ticket sales for non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor and access to the purchase of parking; Wednesday, August 17, from 5 pm: opening of tickets for fans in general;

For the match, it is not necessary to present proof of vaccination and/or negative tests for Covid-19 to enter the stadium.

In the first leg, played last Sunday, at Estádio Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, Corinthians beat the hosts by 2-0. Thus, a simple draw already guarantees the Brabas in the semifinals of the Brasileirão. In the 2022 season, the alvinegra team seeks the fourth championship of the competition.

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 20.00

LOWER EAST EPOCLER – BRL 30.00

BUSCOPAN LOWER WEST – BRL 40.00

