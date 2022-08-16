Corinthians trains at CT Joaquim Grava with an eye on the preparation for the decisive duel in the Copa do Brasil

This Monday, Corinthians trained to prepare for the decisive duel against Atlético Goianiense, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The activity was carried out at CT Joaquim Grava.

Vítor Pereira led the training, which was carried out in three stages. First, the cast warmed up on field 3 of CT Joaquim Grava. After this first half, the players did a confrontation activity, which aimed to improve the club’s possession of the ball.

After practice, the squad migrated to field 4. The Portuguese coach promoted a training session. The players performed pressure work after losing the ball. Finally, there was an activity that aimed to improve Corinthians’ offensive plays.

The activity was attended by the side of the U-20 Leo Mana. The information had already been provided earlier by the my wheel and it was possible to confirm by the photos released by the club. the goalkeeper Felipe Longo also appears in the images.

It was Timão’s second training session with an eye on the decisive duel for the national competition. Corinthians started the preparation this Sunday, the day after the defeat in the Derby by the Brasileirão. The alvinegro club will have one more training session before the duel, this Tuesday.

Timão enters the field this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. Corinthians needs to beat the Goiás team by more than two goals difference to have chances of advancing to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil on penalties. If they win by a three-goal advantage, the black-and-white club qualifies directly.

See more at: CT Joaquim Grava, Corinthians x Atltico-GO and Copa do Brasil.