Cruzeiro registers two reinforcements that can already debut against Grêmio

Cruzeiro signed up forwards Lincoln and Juan Christian, both 21, this Monday, the last day of the national transfer window. The two have already appeared in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) and may debut on Sunday, against Grêmio, in a game for the 25th round of the Brasileirão Série B.

The two players, however, have not yet been officially introduced by Cruzeiro, nor do they appear with part of the squad on the official website, although they have already trained with the squad.

Images of Lincoln with the uniform inside Fox Lair 2 were released by the channel Mania cruise.

Lincoln, who was revealed by Flamengo, was loaned out for a year and a half by Vissel Kobe, who signed him in January 2021. In Japan, he played 31 matches, with 4 goals, and had a hard time establishing himself, starting most of the matches. bench games – averages about 35 minutes per game played.

His last match was on June 13, when he played 15 minutes in a 2-2 draw with Urawa Reds in the Japanese League Cup.

Juan Christian was loaned by Azuriz, a club from Paraná that has the participation of left-back Marcelo, ex-Real Madrid. He spent time at Toca da Raposa recovering from an injury, trained and pleased the coaching staff, signing a contract until January 2024 with Raposa.

Last Saturday, Cruzeiro promoted, during the draw against Chapecoense, in Brasília, the debut of one of the reinforcements hired in this window, the side Wesley Gasolina. Midfielder Marquinhos Cipriano was listed, but has not yet entered the field.

On Sunday, Cruzeiro will visit Grêmio at Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, at 4 pm. Raposa is skyrocketing in the lead of Serie B, with 53 points, ten ahead of the next rival, who lost an unbeaten run of 17 games on Saturday, after being defeated by 2 to 0 by CRB.