Cryptos Today: Bitcoin and Ethereum are stable with traders waiting for decisive move; Dogecoin shoots up 15%

After failing to surpass $25,000, Bitcoin (BTC) operates in stability at 7 am this Tuesday (16) compared to the last 24 hours, trading at $24,104. The performance is similar to that of Ethereum (ETH), which is trading slightly down 0.5% at $1,894. The move reduces BTC’s gains over the last seven days to 1.2% and ETH’s to 6.7%.

Among the cryptos with the highest market cap, the best performer today is Dogecoin (DOGE), which soars 15.3%, following the rally that had already been seen yesterday. In the accumulated of seven days, the meme coin is already up 25%. With a daily advance of 3%, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is doing even better in the last seven days, with appreciation of 32% in the period. For experts, the move is a sign of greater risk appetite among crypto investors.

The gains come shortly after U.S. funds with exposure to crypto saw a break from a six-week streak of positive balance fundraising. In the week ending Friday, U.S. crypto products racked up a net redemption of $17 million, according to a report by Coinshares.

“It is difficult to define whether the change, given its size, is indeed significant in market sentiment, but small redemptions like this have been seen across a wide range of providers,” wrote James Butterfill, investment strategist at CoinShares. “It also comes at a time of low trading volume and price recovery, suggesting there may be an element of marginal profit taking.”

Investors remain on hold after weeks marked by the release of economic indicators and corporate earnings.

“It appears that cryptocurrencies, like many other instruments, are testing a potentially significant barrier after the recent rally and we may be seeing some profit taking,” wrote Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Whether this will become a full swing to a bearish move is still unclear, but it doesn’t seem to have the momentum for a strong move at this point.”

The analyst pointed out that cryptocurrencies continue to follow the stock markets, which reacted yesterday to weak economic data from China. “Combined with Friday’s loan numbers, it doesn’t paint a positive picture of domestic demand or growth prospects,” Erlam said.

On the other hand, some experts are starting to see possible signs that the crypto market may detach from equities. At least that’s what Arca’s chief investment officer, Jeff Dorman, believes. According to him, it is still difficult to be sure that the correlation is falling, but some signs point out that this may already be happening.

“There has been a giant dispersion in the prices of digital assets since mid-June,” he said in a note released yesterday. “All the market leaders that launched major novelties/partnerships/tokenomics changes were the ones that increased the most (UNI, [ativo=DYDX], LDO, ETH, CRV, AAVE, MATIC, CHZ etc). This is a very encouraging sign that digital assets are once again trading on their own information streams rather than being 100% tied to macro events.”

On the other hand, in the case of Ethereum, the expectation for the Fusion update continues to weigh, an update expected to occur around September 15th that will make the project’s blockchain abandon the current mining system and adopt a more ecological mechanism called proof of proof. participation (Proof of Stake, or PoS).

According to Enigma Securities, a company specializing in crypto liquidity and custody services, the current price of the Staked Ether (stETH) derivative implies up to a 6.5% probability that the upgrade could have problems or, at the very least, suffer. delays.

Enigma’s pricing model treats stETH as a security worth 1 ETH with a return of 4% per annum – the token is a representation of ETH locked in a passive income system that can only be withdrawn months after the Merger. If the Merger is successful, an investor who bought stETH receives 1.04 ETH in one year.

However, as stETH is trading at 0.973 ETH at press time, the price only implies a 93.5% to 93.75% chance that the upgrade will go smoothly and on time, Enigma estimates.

This percentage is lower than many market watchers expect, considering that all the upgrade trials performed so far have been successful.

“The market has high confidence in the Fusion,” John Freyermuth, an analyst at Enigma Securities, told CoinDesk. “But until the risk premium decreases to match the staking yield, the stETH price indicates that the Merger’s success is not [totalmente] priced”.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 24,104.11 -0.1% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,894.78 -0.5% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 318.04 +0.3% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.567976 +2.5% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.377539 +1.7%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.087888 +15.3% Chile (CHZ) US$ 0.208328 +13.2% Stepn (GMT) $1.11 +8.8% Monero (XMR) US$ 173.30

+5.1% Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00001627 +3.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Celsius (CEL) $2.80 -11.8% BitDAO (BIT) US$ 0.530634 -7.6% Quantity (QNT) US$ 114.74 -3.3% Read DAO ([ativo=LDO]) $2.68 -2.6% The Graph (GRT) US$ 0.133319 -1.9%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 22.45 -0.44% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 29.02 -1.09% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 28.97 -0.75% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 26.65 -3.19% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 22.85 -1.93% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.70 -1.4% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 7.02 -0.98% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 5.05 -4.34% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 6.20 +0.81% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 34.35 -0.57%

See the main crypto market news for this Tuesday (16):

BTG launches crypto exchange Mynt

Investment bank BTG Pactual yesterday officially launched Mynt, its new cryptocurrency trading platform. The service will initially offer five cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and Cardano (ADA). The minimum contribution starts from R$ 100.

“Crypto is a new technology with great potential for transformation, which brings risks and opportunities. Entering the crypto world is another important step towards meeting a demand from our customers and filling a market gap”, says André Portilho, head of digital assets at BTG Pactual, in a statement.

BitGo custodian to sue Galaxy Digital

Cryptocurrency custodian BitGo said on Monday it plans to sue Galaxy Digital for backing out of the $1.2 billion merger deal.

BitGo, which does custody for some Brazilian exchanges such as Coinext and Xtage, said it will seek the $100 million in damages that Galaxy had promised in the event of a withdrawal – something the company is now refusing to do.

“Mike Novogratz and Galaxy Digital’s attempt to blame BitGo for the shutdown [do negócio] it’s absurd,” said R. Brian Timmons, partner in the law firm hired by BitGo. Novogratz is the CEO of Galaxy.

Fed could pave the way to equate crypto exchanges with banks

The US Federal Reserve said yesterday that it is about to release feral rules for new financial institutions to access their “master accounts”, something these companies need to participate in the global payments system.

The expectation is that the announcement will allow crypto exchanges such as Kraken, which has already applied for a banking license in the country, to be able to access these accounts so that they do not need intermediary banks.

In a statement, Fed Vice President Lael Brainard said, “The new guidelines provide a consistent and transparent process for evaluating requests for Federal Reserve accounts and access to payment services in order to support a secure payment system. , inclusive and innovative”.

