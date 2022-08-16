CSN (CSNA3) has net income falling 93% in the year, to R$369 million, and lowers guidance for 2022

CSN (CSNA3), Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, recorded a net income of R$ 369 million in the second quarter of 2022, a number 93% lower than the R$ 5.5 billion in the same period of the immediately previous year.

The decline in profit takes place at the same time that net revenue fell 31%, reaching R$ 10.5 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) dropped 68% to R$3.2 billion.

The Refinitiv consensus with analysts projected EBITDA of R$3.25 billion and revenue of R$10.7 billion in the quarter.

“This revenue result is mainly a consequence of the negative adjustments to the Platts price in the mining segment, which ended up offsetting the higher sales volume verified in the period”, comments CSN in the document published on Monday night (15) .

Steel sales fell 17% year-on-year, reaching 1.06 million tons, the same number of ore declines, with 7.5 million tons sold.

The cost of goods sold increased 3.7% on a quarterly basis, reaching R$ 7.5 billion – which the steel company explains by the increase in the price of coal and coke. Selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 10.8% on a quarterly basis, to R$651 million, with higher freight expenses.

With this scenario, the company also increased its forecast for the C1 cash cost of iron ore in 2022 from US$ 18 per ton to something between US$ 20 and US$ 22 per ton – which was US$ 24.3 in the previous year. second trimester. At the same time, it set the ore production guidance to a figure at 36 million and 38 million tons.

The company also spent R$ 342 million in the second quarter with hedgetotaling R$ 638 million in group expenses, other operating income and expenses.

The financial result was negative by R$ 890 million, compared to a deficit of R$ 340 million in the same quarter of 2021. “A consequence of the exchange rate variation, but partially offset by the devaluation of Usiminas shares”, comments the company.

CSN ended June with a net debt of BRL 21.03 billion, compared to BRL 18.6 billion in March this year and BRL 13.2 billion in June 2021.

What do XP experts recommend for you? Click here for a free investment simulation without robots

related