CSN Mineração (CMIN3) profits BRL 826 million in the second quarter, down 66.9% year-on-year

CSN Mineração (CMIN3) recorded net income of R$ 826 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 66.9% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the mining company said on Monday (15).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$907 million in 2Q22, a decrease of 82% compared to 2Q21.

The adjusted Ebitda margin reached 35.1% between April and June, down 32.4 pp compared to the margin recorded in 2Q21.

According to the mining company, the quarter in China was marked by the maintenance of stimulus to the infrastructure sector, below-expected performance in the real estate market and by the maintenance of the Covid zero policy that ended up resulting in the isolation of several important cities, bringing a lot of instability and uncertainty in in relation to economic impacts and prospects. In addition, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the inflationary impacts and the increase in interest rates also helped to increase concerns regarding the demand for ore and the supply of energy to European countries, contributing another component of instability to the the transoceanic market.

Net revenue, in turn, totaled R$ 2.587 billion in the second quarter of this year, a reduction of 33% compared to the same period in 2021.

Sales volume reached 7.574 million tons in 2Q22, a performance 9.3% higher than the previous quarter as a result of the drier period observed, enabling an increase in port shipments.

Gross profit reached the amount of R$ 752 million in the second quarter of 2022, a reduction of 85% compared to the same period in 2021. Gross margin was 29.1% in 2Q22, an increase of pp compared to the margin in 2Q21 .

C1 Cost was US$ 24.3/t in 2Q22, 3.8% higher when compared to 1Q22, mainly as a result of the factors mentioned above, such as the cost of inputs, including diesel, which also impacts the tariff railway.

The financial result was positive by R$568 million in 2Q22, impacted by the positive effect of the exchange rate variation verified in the quarter, mainly in June.

CSN Mineração invested R$404 million in 2Q22, especially in spare parts and projects for the P-15 and Tecar expansion.

On June 30, 2022, the company’s net cash was R$600 million, which corresponds to a decrease of approximately R$1.5 billion in relation to the previous quarter, mainly as a result of dividend payments made in period.

