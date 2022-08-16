Cuca: Atlético-MG wants renewal, but awaits the coach’s desire and an opportune moment to negotiate | athletic-mg

With Atlético-MG out of the cups (Libertadores and Brazil) and far from the leadership of the Brazilian Championship, questions about the club’s planning, aiming for 2023, begin to arise. One of them is about Cuca. The coach has a contract until the end of November. Would it be the case to define the future of the technician at Galo? Does the board want renewal?

The answers were given by President Sérgio Coelho, this Monday. The manager wants Cuca to remain in 2023. However, he ponders, it is necessary to know what the coach wants. This conversation, says Sérgio Coelho, will come at an opportune moment.

“Cuca is a coach that we would really like to have him with us. He needs to want to stay too. We will certainly talk. If it works out for us, and for him too. But it’s premature to talk about that now.”

Cuca has a very successful history at Atlético. In 2013, he was champion of the Libertadores. Last year, he returned to the club and won the Triplete Alvinegro (State, Copa do Brasil and Brazilian). However, he chose to stop work at the end of the season.

1 of 4 Técnico Cuca, Atlético-MG commander — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM Coach Cuca, Atlético-MG commander — Photo: Pedro Souza/CAM

Atlético then left behind another name. The chosen one was the Argentine Antonio Mohamed. Champion of Minas Gerais and the Brazilian Supercup, El Turco did not score later. He was fired. The Rooster rescued Cuca. The board’s planning has been criticized. President Sérgio Coelho explained the decisions taken.

– We didn’t meet with seven coaches. We talked to five. It wasn’t four who said “no”. The coach we wanted to bring (Jorge Jesus), we didn’t bring it because we couldn’t pay what he wanted to receive. And the others, we thought that what we brought was the best among them.

The leader defended Mohamed’s passage through Galo.

– He was champion in Mexico. He arrived and left Atlético in eight months, with a 70% success rate. For comparison, today the Palmeiras coach has a 65% success rate. Ours came out with 70%.

3 of 4 Turco Mohamed, former Atlético-MG coach — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF Turco Mohamed, former Atlético-MG coach — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Sérgio Coelho also points out that he only learned that Cuca would not remain for 2022 at the end of last year.

– I only found out about Cuca’s departure in December. It is said that he had already manifested in September or August. For me, this manifestation did not arrive. In practice it is different. You imagine Atlético playing for all the titles and me looking for a coach, it leaks and Cuca finds out about it. How to solve this?

The president also defends himself about not having sought out Cuca before his return.

– We managed to bring Cuca at the right time. He has already said that if it had been earlier, he would not have come. When you say: “I could have brought Cuca a month ago”. He wouldn’t. Whoever is here has the information. And we make decisions at the right times.

