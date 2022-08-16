Cult of the Lamb unites cuteness and cult creation; see gameplay and requirements | simulator games

Cult of the Lamb is a game that mixes action gameplay with roguelike elements and cult management. The title, which aligns a dark premise with cartoonish graphics, was developed by Massive Monster and distributed by Devolver Digital. The game tells the story of a lamb – with a cute look – condemned by the gods who needs to recruit faithful to form his own cult. Released on August 11, the game was a hit on the Steam digital store and even displaced Spider-Man Remastered pre-orders from the top of the bestseller list.

Check out more details about the game below, which is available for PS5 and PS4 for R$124.50, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One for R$92.45 and for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG for BRL 64.95.

🎮 Phobia: Brazilian horror game brings immersive and scary gameplay

1 of 3 Cult of the Lamb tells the story of a cute lamb who is condemned by the gods and must form his own cult of believers — Photo: Disclosure / Devolver Digital Cult of the Lamb tells the story of a cute lamb who is condemned by the gods and must form his own cult of believers.

👉 What are the best horror games? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

The plot begins with the little lamb, the main character of the game, being condemned by four gods who dominate the game world, inhabited by anthropomorphic animals. After being sacrificed, he encounters an entity called “The One Who Waits”, who takes possession of his body and provides an opportunity for him to take revenge on the other gods. Equipped with new powers, the character needs to create his own cult to feed on the devotion and sacrifice of his faithful and gradually become able to face the other “false prophets”.

2 of 3 Cult of the Lamb mixes simulation through managing your cult with action and roguelike elements in combat — Photo: Reproduction/Steam Cult of the Lamb mixes simulation through managing your cult with action and roguelike elements in combat — Photo: Reproduction/Steam

Cult of the Lamb’s gameplay is divided into two distinct parts. Most of the time, the player will take care of his cult in a life simulator where he has to build houses and other useful buildings, plant a vegetable garden to feed his flock and interact with his faithful. For many players, the title even resembles Stardew Valley in management mechanics. By talking to cult members, you can also find out more about them and receive quests to complete.

3 of 3 When not managing your cult, the player can explore randomly generated levels with rogue elements in search of resources and faithful — Photo: Playback/Steam When not managing his cult, the player can explore randomly generated levels with rogue elements in search of resources and faithful — Photo: Playback/Steam

Combat mechanics occupy the other part of the game and appear when the user leaves the safe area of ​​their cult to carry out raids in dungeons. During the journey, it is possible to get weapons and tarot cards that grant different attacks and weapons, in addition to finding useful resources for construction and new faithful lost through the stages. These raids have roguelike elements such as randomly generated maps and power-ups. Upon death, the player returns to his cult, but loses the resources obtained.

Cult of the Lamb – Minimum requirements Minimum requirements recommended configuration Operational system: Windows 7 or higher (64-bit) Windows 10 (64 Bit) Processor: Intel Core i3-3240 or AMD FX-4300 Intel Core i5-3470 RAM memory: 4 GB 8 GB Video card: Geforce GTX 560 Ti 1GB or Radeon HD 7750 1GB Geforce GTX 1050 2GB or Radeon R9 380 2GB Storage: 4 GB of available space 4 GB of available space