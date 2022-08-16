currency closes higher, quoted at R$ 5.092

The commercial dollar closed with a high of 0.35% at this Monday’s session, quoted at R$ 5,092still influenced by weak data from China’s economy.

The real lost value along with most of its emerging peers and/or more correlated to raw material prices, after gloomy data from China intensified fears about an economic slowdown in the world’s second largest economy – and voracious consumer of commodities sold by emerging countries such as Brazil. To quell new fears, the Chinese central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates.

At the worst moment of the day on the spot market, the dollar reached R$ 5.1418, up 1.33%. But a recovery, albeit partial, in the demand for risky assets in the world — the US stock exchanges abandoned losses and started to rise, for example — called for some currency sales by foreigners, a movement that also explains the fall in rates of DI (Interbank Deposit) interest contracts traded on B3.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Ibovespa closes higher/lower

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose in today’s session. The Stock Exchange closed the session with a rise of 0.24%, at 113,031.98 points.

B3 accumulated a rise of 10.57% in the monthly variation.

During Monday’s session, the shares of Americanas (AMER3), Via Varejo (VIIA3) and Meliuz (CASH3) were among the highest of the day.

*With Reuters