CW sold to US TV company Nextstar as Arrowverse ends

Apparently, the plans WarnerMedia not only included the cancellation of series and movies, as batwoman and batgirl. Far beyond an analysis of its franchises, the company decided to forgo an expense, selling the channel The CW to the nextstar, one of the largest media companies in the United States. owning 75% from the broadcaster, the nextstar promises to bring change to the CW (via deadline).

The sale was announced this Monday (15), guaranteeing a percentage of 12.5% to the original owners, the Paramount Global and the Warner Bros Discovery. The transition will still be formally completed in the coming weeks, but the executive directors of nextstar have already announced some of the plans for the network.

In a fifteen-minute conference with analysts from the Wall StreetO CEO Perry Sook commented that the company will absorb the debts of CW in exchange for not requiring prior purchases of shares. According to Lee Ann Gliha, CFO company, CW is not profitable, however, the nexstar promise to change it until 2025.

The rising production cost of its top hits, such as Supernatural, gossip Girl, riverdaleamong other productions, explains why the finances of CW they constantly operated in the negative, although this was not normal for a broadcaster of its nature. Therefore, the company’s next steps will be to reduce expenses to then invest an amount per year in the station.

“We expect to invest a sub-nine-figure amount over the long term over a three-year period,” explained Glia. “We see this amount as a substitute for the purchase price, or a long-term investment, rather than an ongoing cash flow expense. You know us. We are focusing on profit and cash flow and we hope to be able to achieve profitability.”

But this change does not mean that the paramount Or the Warner Bros Discovery will stop producing content for the channel. Tom Carter, COO and future president of nextstarcommented that companies will still be able to produce original scripts for The CW, but only for the 2022 and 2023. After the end of this clause of the contract, the nextstar will decide whether to continue with the partnership or not.

“Our approach will be different from other media network owners”said Carter. “The company will develop its schedule ‘without a dual approval schedule with the potential to develop projects sold through subscription’”.

This feature of the sales contract of CW explains series cancellations arrowverseas well as successful productions such as riverdale. By putting an appropriate end to them, if the paramount and Warner they want, they will be able to create new productions in search of keeping the partnership in vogue.

Another point that corroborates the cancellations is the audience of the CW. While the broadcaster believes that its target audience is among teenagers and people in their 30sa recent survey showed that the channel’s viewers have an average of 58 years.

Carter also commented that, in the future, he will take a different strategy with the programming of the CW, looking to invest about two billion dollars a year, seeking to attract more viewers. It also revealed that it will make a “transition of NewsNation, our news network, from WGN [emissora de TV de Chicago]while maintaining a focus on cash flow”.

Focusing on “cash flow” and “profit”the presentation of nextstar just highlighted their “goals” with the new acquisition, but did not elaborate on his actions with the company. Investments in a new streaming service or original productions remain a mystery. But, what you can expect from The CW in the next few years is a reduction in series and a lot of changes.

