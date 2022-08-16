Dani Calabresa is ordered to pay compensation for homophobic offense

Social columnist was called “faggot and homosexual helper” during a program shown on MTV Brasil: “faggot was a totally accepted expression at the time”, justified the comedian edit
247 – The past came to light to condemn Dani Calabresa. The São Paulo court sentenced comedians Dani Calabresa and Bento Ribeiro to pay R$15,000 to social columnist Marcelo Bandeira, as a result of a homophobic offense when the two were presenters of MTV Brasil, in 2011, reports journalist Rogério Gentile, from UOL. .
At the time, Calabresa and Ribeiro presented “Furo MTV”, a satirical newspaper of the station, when they commented on a gaffe committed by presenter Claudete Troiano, from the program “Manhã Gazeta”, on TV Gazeta.
Bandeira, who participated in a part of the program and was called by the comedians “the fag who works with her” and “homosexual helper”.
The columnist filed a lawsuit against the comedians and the broadcaster and demanded compensation of BRL 272,500 for moral damages for feeling “humiliated and ridiculed” by the comment.
In his defense, Calabresa said that at the time, gender jokes were common and accepted in society. “Faggot was a totally accepted expression at the time. It must be kept in mind that humor, in addition to being marked by relaxation, uses exaggeration, hyperbole, the obvious, the absurd as tools”, declared the comedian.
