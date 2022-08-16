Danilo Barbosa cites the death of his daughter and talks about his goal at Botafogo: “Going back to play with joy” | botafogo

After making a career in Portugal, midfielder Danilo Barbosa bets on the knowledge of the Portuguese school of football to succeed at Botafogo. Presented as a new reinforcement of the club, the player designed the work with coach Luís Castro.

Danilo Barbosa gets emotional in presentation at Botafogo

– My relationship with the Portuguese was more intense compared to other schools. I left very young, spent a lot of time in Portugal. Even when I left there, I continued in that contact. When I returned to Brazil, I came to play with Abel. I still haven’t had such close contact with Luís Castro, but I know him well, I know he’s a great professional. I believe it has everything to do with it.

The last time Danilo took the field was in February, in Nice’s draw with Strasbourg, for the French Championship. At the time, he was used as a defender. Asked if it’s a role he can fulfill, he explained:

1 of 3 Botafogo presents midfielder Danilo Barbosa — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo Botafogo presents midfielder Danilo Barbosa — Photo: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

– My last game was in February, it’s been a while. But I keep training, I’m fine physically. About the versatility of being able to act as a defender or a defensive midfielder, this happened by chance, as incredible as it may seem. There was a wave of injuries at the club where I was, and the coach chose to improvise me. There was that flexibility and I agreed to help the group. Regardless, I like to act in the middle, where I feel good and happy. But anything to help the group, I’m available.

– I keep training, but I still haven’t had direct contact with the group, with the coach. This will happen from tomorrow. That’s when we will understand this issue more.

Why was it not used at Nice?

– I left Palmeiras in a complicated period of transfers. Just as I arrive now, in a season run. A group formed, a coach already with a mindset. I got there to help, I showed myself available. I come back very motivated and with extreme ambition to contribute to this club, which continues in the winning line. It is a necessary moment that this club passes. I’m motivated to do my best in the season we have left and, above all, looking forward to the future.

– Recently I went through an extremely difficult time. I talked to my wife and said that it was time to go back, establish the spirit, the mind. As the man of the house, I said the decision is always 50/50, but she was always on my side. I was supposed to be here before, but I ended up losing my five-month (pregnant) daughter. It was a very big pain. I gave her great strength, which she needed. We, together, decided on this proposal from Botafogo, which is a big club. I said that we needed to come back, to be more united. And I needed to go back to playing football with more joy, living with the people I love. I hope I can do my best for this club because they embraced me in a time of extreme need.

– I strongly believe in the power of work. If the set is dedicated, anything is possible. It’s a characteristic of mine, but I won’t win them all. I will try to help everyone and learn from them too. I will give my best both in the air ball and in the game played. I’m here to add.

– These are experiences that are not the same. Every experience I try to take advantage of, even if it’s not so positive or doesn’t happen the way we want. Coming back to Brazil in 2021 was a very good thing, because I didn’t experience that in my youth. My training was all out there. The gaming demand here is staggering. A lot of travel, a lot of wear and tear. Being champion of Libertadores was something great, only those who lived can have the dimension of it.

Relationship with former coach Patrick Viera

– A very positive figure for world football, Patrick Viera. He was a great player and he is a great coach. I learned a lot from him, he has a very good relationship with young people. It was nice to develop this admiration for the coach that I already had for the player.

Title dispute at Botafogo

It’s always good to have good players on your side, no matter how many. Each one will seek their space with ethics and respect. The dispute will take place in a healthy way. Each one will seek their best individually for the benefit of the collective. This is normal in any work environment.

The club is going through an important moment of transition. There are many new things. The issue is work, maturity. Things need to take shape to start happening. Go to the field and win. We need patience and constancy of work for things to go well.

