Danilo Barbosa talks about the loss of his daughter and explains his choice for Botafogo

Officially announced last Friday (12), midfielder Danilo Barcelos was moved at his first press conference in Botafogo. In today’s interview (15), at Estádio Nilton Santos, the player explained that the choice for Glorioso happened after a personal drama, the loss of his daughter.

“Recently, I went through an extremely complicated moment. I talked to my wife and said that it was time for us to go back and restore the spirit, the mind. As a man of the house, I told her that the decision would be 50 to 50. She has always been by my side. I should have been here before, but I ended up losing my daughter, five months old, it was a great pain. I gave her a lot of strength and together we organized to come back. I want to play football again with joy. I hope to be able to give my best for this group, this club, which embraced me in a moment of extreme need. I am here very motivated and happy to give my life here”, he declared, without giving more details about what happened.

After defending Palmeiras in 2021, the athlete returned to Nice, from France, where he played just one game this year, still in February, when he played in defense.

“It’s been a while, but I’m still training and I’m physically fine, winning the part cardio and physics. Happened to play quarterback for an impromptu, had a wave of injuries in the squad. I had that flexibility and agreed to help the group. I feel good and happy in the middle, but anything to help the group will be available”, he commented.

“I came back happy, with extreme ambition to contribute to the maximum for the club to follow the winning streak. I am extremely motivated to give my best in this season that we have left and looking forward to the near future”, he added.

Check out other excerpts from the press conference

Relationship with Portuguese technicians

My relationship with the Portuguese was a little more intense than with other schools. I left very young and stayed in Portugal for a long time. Even outside of there, I had a lot of contact with the Portuguese. The return to Brazil was with Abel. I followed some of the work, I haven’t had direct contact with him yet. (Luis Castro) and the group. I know him well, he is a good coach, of quality. I got information from players and it has everything to work out.

few opportunities

I leave Palmeiras in a difficult period and I arrive today also during the season, as I arrive today, with the group formed and the coach with his choices. I arrived to help and I was available. We always have to respect the coach’s decision.

Experience in Europe and Palmeiras

They are not the same, similar in terms of football. I always try to take advantage, even when it’s not so positive. Returning to Brazilian football in 2021 was very good for me, I left here when I was 17, 18 years old. I learned everything out there, I didn’t experience it here. In terms of adaptation I believe it is much easier, without much difference. Of course, the demand for games here is impressive, we ended up playing with a certain fatigue, something you don’t have out there. Try to adapt as soon as possible in the group to give the best in everyday life. Being a Libertadores champion is a unique emotion.

Work with Patrick Vieira

It was very good, he is a very positive figure in world football. Besides being a good player, he is a good coach. I learned a lot from him and it was very positive for me.

Dispute for vacancy at Botafogo

It’s always good to have great players on your side. The dispute will happen with four, with five, as long as it is healthy. Everyone doing their best for the collective.

Botafogo situation

Club is going through an important moment of transition. The issue is more work, maturity, so that things start to take shape. In the total sum, this patience and constancy of work we have to maintain so that things go well.