Data from China reinforces the view of instability, raises pessimism with the economy and impacts commodities

If some data from the American economy encouraged last week, those from China released last Wednesday night (14) represented a source of additional pressure for commodities, especially iron ore, making the roles of companies linked to materials raw materials record declines.

Industrial production rose 3.8% in July from a year earlier, down from a 3.9% expansion in June and a 4.6% increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. Retail sales, which only resumed growth in June, increased 2.7% over the previous year, against expectations of a 5.0% growth and a 3.1% increase observed in June.

The real estate sector, which further suffered from a mortgage boycott that weighed on buyer sentiment, deteriorated in July. Real estate investment fell 12.3% last month, the fastest rate this year, while the drop in new sales intensified to 28.9%. Amid this data set, iron ore futures on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges fell on Monday amid a series of disappointing economic indicators and heat waves in the Asian giant.

The most-traded iron ore contract, due for delivery in January next year, on the Dalian Commodity Exchange ended trading down 2.9% at 707.50 yuan ($104.64) a tonne. On the Singapore Stock Exchange, the steel ingredient’s September contract fell 3.1% to $107 a tonne.

As a result, shares of mining and steel companies such as Vale (VALE3), CSN (CSNA3), Usiminas (USIM5) and Gerdau (GGBR4) are down 2.2%, 4.3%, 3% and 1.5%, respectively. %, pressing the Ibovespa during the afternoon session this Monday (15).

Furthermore, the chances of a rebound in activity this month looked slim with extreme heat being felt in several regions of China. “Dangerously and historically high temperatures … will wreak havoc on economic activity,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director of Navigate Commodities.

Oil prices also fell about 4% on Monday on demand fears, with disappointing economic data from China renewing worries about a global recession.

China’s refinery output fell to 12.53 million barrels per day (bpd), the lowest level since March 2020, government data showed.

With data showing a slowdown, what can you expect from the Chinese economy and the effectiveness of the government’s measures?

To support the struggling economy, the People’s Central Bank of China (PBoC) unexpectedly cut interest rates for the second time this year on Monday. The PBoC announced that it has lowered interest rates on both its one-year medium-term credit facility and its seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points, while injecting liquidity through both instruments.

The one-year MLF rate was reduced to 2.75% and the seven-day reverse repo rate was reduced to 2.0%. The cuts could lead to a reduction in China’s benchmark lending rates – the prime lending rate – later this month as rates are priced based on MLF rates. The central bank also injected liquidity of 400 billion yuan ($59.3 billion) through the one-year MLF and 2 billion yuan through seven-day reverse buybacks.

“Chinese economic activity indicators have largely fallen short of market expectations. The real estate market remains the negative highlight, showing continued slowdown, even home sales, which rebounded somewhat in June, after the loosening of Covid-19 restrictions. On the other hand, investments in infrastructure continued to increase, a trend that we expect to continue as stimulus measures are initiated”, points out Bradesco BBI.

Goldman Sachs also reinforces that July activity data was largely below expectations, suggesting that the sequential rebound in growth after Omicron’s April-May lockdowns stalled and even slightly reversed in July – despite a easing in Covid control policy, incremental political support and favorable base effects.

“This points to still weak domestic demand amid sporadic Covid outbreaks, production cuts in some energy-intensive industries and the adverse impact of recent risk events in real estate,” Goldman said.

Industrial production growth slowed, mainly influenced by weakening computer and metal smelting production. Retail sales growth slowed in sales of offline products such as automobiles, food and medicines, more than offsetting the modest improvement in online product sales and meal sales.

Fixed asset investment growth declined in July, mainly due to lower property and manufacturing investment, while infrastructure investment remained solid. Surveyed unemployment rates fell in July, suggesting that labor market pressure eased a bit with more political support.

Goldman pointed out that it expected more growth to pick up from April/May through the rest of this year, but believes the pace will be much slower and bumpier than in 2020 (when there were also several Covid-19 restrictions). due to the absence of some of the main catalysts for activity (e.g. exports and real estate) and the continued implementation of the zero Covid policy.

“We see the unexpected cuts in the basic interest rate by the People’s Central Bank as a response to weaker-than-expected activity, credit and inflation data in July. We maintain our view that fiscal (especially infrastructure) and credit easing may play a more important role in the coming months, but their impact could be weakened during the Covid-zero regime and weakening of the housing sector”, point out the economists of the american bank.

For Morgan Stanley, the increased downside risk to growth warrants further monetary and fiscal easing measures.

“July activity readings remind us that the economy is still in a shaky and below-average recovery mode, adding to our conviction that annual GDP could only achieve 2.7% growth in the third quarter, the lower bound of current market projections (consensus around 4%). The downside risk in projections for 4Q22 and 2023 is increasing as the real estate sector’s downward spiral and Covid-zero measures are hampering the effect of easing monetary measures for the credit market.”

Along the same lines, JPMorgan points out that lowering interest rates in this context is a desirable move, but the impact of the policy will depend on whether the government is able to mitigate the uncertainty associated with Covid-zero policy and Omicron’s outlook (a predominant factor behind the weak incentive for investment and consumption). Furthermore, it also depends on whether immediate action can be taken to address the weakness in the housing market and an anticipated fiscal funding gap in the fourth quarter of the year.

“Monetary policy is an important component, but perhaps of secondary importance in the current environment”, he points out. If no further action is taken, the bank’s analysts see a significant risk to their current forecasts for the Chinese economy (currently up 5.7% in the fourth quarter year-on-year).

For Morgan Stanley, policymakers will need to react with even more aggressive easing to contain downside risks. “We expect more rate cuts and housing stimulus measures”, point out the bank’s economists.

After the July data, ING bank cut its growth outlook for the Chinese economy for 2022 from 4.4% to 4%, warning that a possible further cut is possible.

(with Reuters and Estadão Content)

