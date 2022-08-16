Deathloop could arrive on Xbox Game Pass in less than a month

Arkane’s Deathloop arrived on PS5 and PC last September and was one of the top-rated games of 2021. The deal for PlayStation console exclusivity was closed before Xbox acquired the game’s publisher Bethesda, but that exclusive window is about to come to an end.

Thanks to a display of Deathloop’s State of Play last summer, we know the PlayStation exclusivity deal lasts an entire year. Deathloop was released on September 14, 2021, which means we’re about a month away from its possible launch on Xbox.

When will Deathloop be released on Xbox?

While a specific release date for Deathloop on Xbox has yet to be announced, we expect an Xbox Series X and S port as soon as it becomes viable. As far as we know, this is anytime starting September 14, 2022.

If we get Deathloop on Xbox in the middle of next month, that would be a huge boost for Xbox and indeed the Game Pass library. This will be an Xbox Game Studios release, so it will hit Game Pass the moment it becomes available. Given the service’s relatively quiet summer period, we’re very excited about Deathloop’s imminent release.

Will you be playing Arkane’s latest shooter on Game Pass? Inform us!