DF is the only UF surveyed in which Bolsonaro leads the 1st round

posted on 8/16/2022 10:18 AM / updated 8/16/2022 10:59 AM



(credit: Sergio Lima and Pedro Vilela/ AFP)

Of the six federation units surveyed by Ipec, the Federal District is the only one in which President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) leads the first round of the race for the Planalto, moving to the second round ahead of Lula (PT). In the Federal District, the president has 40% of the voting intentions while former president Lula has 32%, according to a survey released on Monday night (8/15).

Lula’s best performance is in Pernambuco, where he stands out with 63% of voting intentions. In the state, Bolsonaro appears with 22%.

Other states

In São Paulo, Lula leads with 43% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro has 31%. Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 7% and Simone Tebet (MDB) with 3%. The research, Modalmais/Futur, released this Tuesday (16/8), points out that, in the state, Bolsonaro has 39.3% of the preference against 34.7%, for Lula.

The scenario in Minas Gerais is similar. Lula has 42%, Bolsonaro 29%, Ciro Gomes, 5%, and Simone Tebet, 2%.

In Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro’s home state, Lula has 41% and Bolsonaro, 37%. Despite the PT being ahead, the two tie in the margin of error. Cyrus has 5% and Tebet has 2%. In Rio Grande do Sul, Lula appears with 40%, followed by Bolsonaro (35%), Ciro (7%) and Tebet (2%).

On the national scene, if the elections were held today, the poll points out that Lula would finish the first round with 44% and Bolsonaro would have 32%. Ciro, would have 6% of the votes and Tebet, 2%.

The survey was carried out with 2 thousand voters between Friday (12/8) and Sunday (14/8). The margin of error is two percentage points, plus and minus. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-03980/2022.