Di María and Vlahovic shine, and Juventus debut with victory in Italian over Sassuolo

Seeking to regain hegemony in Italy, Juve made his fans happy at the Allianz Stadium

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

at the premiere in Serie A of the Serie A in 2022-23, the Juventus made his fans happy at Allianz Stadium and beat Sassuolo by 3 to 0 in this Monday.

The show was led by Di Mariaone of Juve’s top signings for this season, and VlahovicSerbian top scorer who arrived in January.

The Argentine opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a beautiful volley, completing a cross from Alex Sandro. At 43 of the first half, Vlahovic extended the penalty.

In the second half, Di María gave the pass in the 6th minute for Vlahovic to complete it to the back of the net.

In this way, Juventus debuted on the right foot at Calcio seeking to regain hegemony in the competition after not winning the title in the last two years, interrupting a series of nine Scudettos in a row.

The guys: Di Maria and Vlahovic

The two showed that they can be one of the great duos in Italian football this season after debuting for real.

Two goals from the Serbian, one goal and an assist from the Argentine, and a convincing performance by Juve in front of their fans.

next games

Juventus will play again next Monday, at 15:45 (Brasilia), away from home against Sampdoria.

Sassuolo welcomes Lecce on Saturday at 3:45 pm. All Serie A matches are broadcast by ESPN on Star+.