Di María debuts with a goal and an assist, and Juventus beat Sassuolo | italian football

At the end of the first round of the 2022/23 Serie A, Juventus beat Sassuolo 3-0 at their arena in Turin, with goals from Di María and Vlahovic (twice).

The first half started with a penalty request from Vecchia Signora with a minute of ball rolling, but Di María really shone. One of the great names of the Bianconerri in the transfer window, the Argentinian midfielder opened the scoring in the 26th minute, catching a first-time cross from the left by Brazilian Alex Sandro.

In the sequence, Vlahovic and Cuadrado had good chances to expand, but they sinned in the submissions. However, at the end of the initial stage, Ferrari pulled the opponent’s shirt inside the area. After VAR review, the penalty was awarded. Vlahovic hit it perfectly and extended it to Juventus in the 43rd minute.

1 of 1 Di María and Vlahovic scored the goals in Juventus’ victory over Sassuolo — Photo: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images Di María and Vlahovic scored the goals in Juventus’ victory over Sassuolo – Photo: Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

After the break, the Di María/Vlahovic duo continued to damage the opposing defense. The Argentine scared him with a shot from inside the area, in the fifth minute. And, in the sequence, he gave a sugary pass for the striker to score a beautiful goal and give final numbers to the match in Turin.

Sassuolo didn’t scare much, having arrived with Frattesi and Pinamonti, but without causing any danger to Perin’s goal.