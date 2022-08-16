“Did you not say anything to me?”

The son of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be outraged to find out that the blonde hid having suffered an instant miscarriage

The next chapters of ‘Pantanal’ reserve strong emotions for Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), who will break with Erica (Marcela Fetter) at the foot of the altar. the son of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be disgusted to discover that the blonde hid having suffered an instant abortion, being confronted even by Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach). “Oh my God, let’s go to the hospital right now”will say the pawn.

Then, Erica will tell the whole truth: “This happened last week… I started to feel a lot of pain and I had a bleed”. Astonished, Zé Lucas will question: “And you didn’t tell me anything?”. “I wish I had told you, but you and my dad were so involved. You looked so happy that…”answer to Ericaweeping and regretful.

“That you thought you needed to lie to me?”the young man will ask. “I didn’t want to hide anything from you, but… But I was afraid”will explain Erica. Decided to break up with the girl, the brother of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) will speak: “You did well… In telling me the truth, Erica… You did very well”. Worried about the party, Ibrahim will interrupt the conversation.

“We can’t hold this ceremony anymore! The guests will start to leave.”. Without ground, Zé Lucas will clash with his own father-in-law: “Do you care more about the guests or your daughter?”. Soon after, the boy will return to the farm of José Leonciowhere he will be welcomed with open arms by his father: “You are my son… and he is more than welcome in your house”.