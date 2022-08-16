Dimitrius Oliveira, from Atento South America

Dimitrius Oliveira, president of Atento América do Sul, says in an interview in the UOL Líderes series that the cyberattack suffered by the company at the end of 2021 was a terrorist act that cost the company US$ 46 million, affected last year’s results and extended to 2022 “We still suffered in the first quarter of this year and a little now in the second quarter,” said Oliveira. “It was the most difficult situation I faced in my life,” he said.

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services in Latin America and one of the leading providers in the world. In Brazil, the company employs more than 70 thousand people.

In addition to the cybersecurity problem, Oliveira also talks about the preference for “eye to eye” service of Latin Americans, the need for greater professional training of employees and the use of neuroscience in team training.

The head of Atento says that the company has reduced scripting in customer service and is betting on scripts based on behaviors. For him, automation should impact low-complexity jobs.