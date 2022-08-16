Dimitrius Oliveira, from Atento South America

Yadunandan Singh 33 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Dimitrius Oliveira, from Atento South America 0 Views

Dimitrius Oliveira, president of Atento América do Sul, says in an interview in the UOL Líderes series that the cyberattack suffered by the company at the end of 2021 was a terrorist act that cost the company US$ 46 million, affected last year’s results and extended to 2022 “We still suffered in the first quarter of this year and a little now in the second quarter,” said Oliveira. “It was the most difficult situation I faced in my life,” he said.

You can see highlights of the interview in the video above or listen to the entire conversation in the podcast version, on platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts, among others.

Atento is the largest provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services in Latin America and one of the leading providers in the world. In Brazil, the company employs more than 70 thousand people.

In addition to the cybersecurity problem, Oliveira also talks about the preference for “eye to eye” service of Latin Americans, the need for greater professional training of employees and the use of neuroscience in team training.

The head of Atento says that the company has reduced scripting in customer service and is betting on scripts based on behaviors. For him, automation should impact low-complexity jobs.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Facebook owner sues Brazilian companies for selling Instagram followers | Technology

According to Mark Zuckerberg’s company, MGM Marketing Digital LTDA and Igoo Networks Eireli Me sold …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved