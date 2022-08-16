Discover the benefits of the BNDES credit card

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The National Development Bank (BNDES) developed a credit card aimed at individual microentrepreneurs (MEI), with easier and less bureaucratic approval.

Thus, the expectation is that the limit reaches up to R$ 2 million according to the issuing bank. Thus, the MEI can make the payment in up to 48 installments that can be monthly, fixed or equal.

For what purposes can the BNDES card be used?

In summary, the BNDES card cannot be used as working capital and, if used to purchase a vehicle, the MEI must prove that it has acquired it to be part of your company’s operational logistics. New and domestically manufactured items can also be financed, such as:

Electronics;

Inputs for production;

Machines and equipment;

Construction materials;

Furniture;

Parts, pieces and components;

Innovation and Packaging Services;

Miscellaneous services;

software;

vehicles.

The interest rate is set monthly, and the rate in force at the time of purchase with the card remains until the financing is fully paid off.

There is also the Credit Opening Fee (TAC), which is charged by the card issuing bank, which cannot exceed 2% of the amount of the credit limit granted.

Who can apply for the BNDES credit card?

It is necessary that the company has a maximum annual turnover of R$ 300 million, has a regular CNPJ and has its federal certificates and taxes up to date. For the MEI, the billing must be up to R$ 360 thousand per year.

In this way, they can apply for the card entrepreneurs who qualify as:

Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI);

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME);

Associations, clubs and unions.

Companies that do not have a checking account may request the BNDES Card through the website. However, it is necessary for them to become account holders at the accredited bank of their choice.

In addition, it is possible to have a BNDES Card per brand in each issuing bank and add up the limits to make purchases.

How to apply for the BNDES credit card?

Therefore, to apply for the BNDES credit card, do the following steps:

Access the BNDES Card Operations Portal;

Choose the option “Request your BNDES Card”;

Fill in the electronic form;

Click on “Send”;

Go to the branch of the BNDES Card issuing bank, where your company is an account holder as a Legal Entity (PJ);

Submit the necessary documentation;

The issuing bank will carry out the credit analysis;

Issue of the BNDES card;

Definition of the credit limit that will be granted.

