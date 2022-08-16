Discreet, Mouse appears embraced with great love and declares

Mouse appeared in video next to children

This past Sunday (16), when commemorating the Father’s Daythe host little mouse shared a video on his Instagram profile where he appeared alongside his two children, and at one point he hugs and kisses them, showing all the love he feels for his heirs.

“For sure the best thing in life is inside the hug between father and children. Juninho, Gabriel and Rafael congratulations to you too on Father’s Day, I love you in a way I can’t even explain. You who are reading this message, I can only say one thing: enjoy every second with your father because afterwards what you will miss is a lot. I miss my father like I do to this day, Mr. Domingos. I have kept only good things from him, his advice and love, so much love that he left and, of course, it is from this love that I overflow in my family, especially, children and grandchildren. May this Sunday be even more special! Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers in the world”, wrote Ratinho in the caption of his publication.

OLD PHOTO

Mouse, it is worth saying, is usually quite discreet in his personal life, however, in a recent publication, also on Instagram, he shared an old photo where he appears next to his wife.

In the caption of the publication, he highlighted that the photo was a memory of the first ship trip they took together: “Our first ship trip, me and Dona Solange, she is always beautiful”, wrote the SBT presenter in the caption of his Publication.

“Wow, looks like Vera Fischer”, commented a follower. “Oh and just to remind you, Dona Solange made you and does a hell of a lot. Because in the wedding photo you were made to dance 😂😂😂😂 just kidding”, fired a second.

“I agree, Solange is beautiful. But you have a special charm. Beautiful couple.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, praised another.

