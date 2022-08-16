Disney: Activist Wants ESPN Spinoff, Board Changes, Hulu Integration

Third Point bought a stake of about $2.25 billion in Disney and wants the company to do the same. spin off from ESPN.

In a letter to CEO Bob Chapek, Third Point founder Dan Loeb said the spin off would help reduce Disney’s leverage and that ESPN could generate more value as an independent company – including entering the business sports betting, today dominated by players like Penn Entertainment and DraftKings.

“We believe that most arrangements between the two companies [Disney e ESPN] can be replicated by contract, in the same way that eBay did the spin off from PayPal but continued to use the product to process its payments,” Loeb said in the letter.

ESPN gives Disney unique bargaining power, which requires cable companies to include ESPN in their bundles.

At the same time, the brand’s streaming service, ESPN+, has gained relevance as Disney puts more live games on the service.

Loeb also suggested that Disney integrate Hulu – another streaming service – into its Disney+ platform. (Disney owns 67% of Hulu and an agreement to buy the other 33% of Comcast two years from now.)

For Loeb, Disney should try to buy the stake as soon as possible. “It would even be prudent for Disney to pay a modest premium to speed up integration,” Loeb said in the letter.

The investor also urged Disney to rethink the composition of its board and consider a list suggested by Third Point.

Loeb said he would like to see more directors with expertise in digital advertising and ‘consumer-data spaces’, “because that kind of expertise is not represented on the board today.”

Finally, Loeb called for company-wide spending cuts and for Disney to maintain the decision – made during the pandemic – to suspend dividend payments.

Geraldo Samor