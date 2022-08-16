Disney+ Series Will Address One of the MCU’s Biggest Unanswered Plots

Finally!

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and promises to bring the presence of many iconic and bizarre characters, with nine episodes of great comedy. In addition, the production will address one of the biggest unanswered plots in this universe. After all, according to Jessica Gaothe series’ head writer, we’ll finally see more of the infamous Treaty of Sokovia.

In Captain America: Civil Warthe general Thunderbolt Ross, defined the Treaty and tried to force all heroes to sign the register. It was all an attempt to control their actions, preventing tragedies like the one that happened in Lagos or Sokovia. The decision was not well received by the Avengers and with that, we saw the team ended up splitting up. Some of the heroes ended up acting clandestinely after that, while others ended up imprisoned or answering to the Government.

The problem is that with Thanos arriving in Avengers: Infinity War, and all that followed, little was said about the Treaty of Sokovia after that. In an interview with The Direct, Gao assured that we will see this subject return to the MCU.

“Yea. Well, this series will answer the question of what happened to the Sokovia Treaty.” said. “It will happen throughout the season, but you will get an answer as to what happened with the Treaties.”

With Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulkthe series will also feature Hulk, Wong, demolisher, frogman and the villains titania, Abominable and Hedgehog.

She-Hulk debut in the catalog of Disney+ in august 18. After that, the broadcast will take place weekly, on Thursdays.

Enjoy and check it out: