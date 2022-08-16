Dividends: Itaúsa (ITSA4) will pay additional JCP and the cut-off date is this week; see how to receive

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business Comments Off on Dividends: Itaúsa (ITSA4) will pay additional JCP and the cut-off date is this week; see how to receive 0 Views

Known for being a good dividend payer, Itaúsa (ITSA4) did not disappoint shareholders on Monday (15). On the night that it publishes the balance sheet for the second quarter, the holding company announced the payment of additional interest on equity (JCP).

According to the company, the first distribution will be in the form of JPC and in the amount of BRL 0.12367 per share, with 15% income tax withholding, which will result in a net distribution of BRL 0.1051195 per share. .

The additional JPC, announced today, is equivalent to R$0.04199 per share. Check below the reference date for the shareholding and payment base for each of the earnings:

cut-off dateNet value per sharePayday
03/24/2022BRL 0.096364508/30/2022
08/18/2022BRL 0.008755008/30/2022
08/18/2022BRL 0.04199Until 12/29/2023

It is worth remembering that, after the cut-off date, the shares will be traded “ex-rights” and will undergo an adjustment in the quotation referring to the earnings already allocated.

So you can choose to buy the share now and be entitled to payment or wait for the cut-off date and acquire the shares for a lower value, but without the right to JCP.

See also – Luiza Trajano’s appeal was justified: Magalu (MGLU3) has a loss of R$135 million in 2Q22

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Inter & Co (INBR31) reverses loss and has a profit of R$ 15.5 million in the second quarter of 2022

Inter & Co (INBR31) reported net income of BRL 15.5 million in the second quarter …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved