Dividends: Itaúsa (ITSA4) will pay additional JCP and the cut-off date is this week; see how to receive

Known for being a good dividend payer, Itaúsa (ITSA4) did not disappoint shareholders on Monday (15). On the night that it publishes the balance sheet for the second quarter, the holding company announced the payment of additional interest on equity (JCP).

According to the company, the first distribution will be in the form of JPC and in the amount of BRL 0.12367 per share, with 15% income tax withholding, which will result in a net distribution of BRL 0.1051195 per share. .

The additional JPC, announced today, is equivalent to R$0.04199 per share. Check below the reference date for the shareholding and payment base for each of the earnings:

cut-off date Net value per share Payday 03/24/2022 BRL 0.0963645 08/30/2022 08/18/2022 BRL 0.0087550 08/30/2022 08/18/2022 BRL 0.04199 Until 12/29/2023

It is worth remembering that, after the cut-off date, the shares will be traded “ex-rights” and will undergo an adjustment in the quotation referring to the earnings already allocated.

So you can choose to buy the share now and be entitled to payment or wait for the cut-off date and acquire the shares for a lower value, but without the right to JCP.

