DJ Ivis’ ex-wife is accused of making a false report against her ex-boyfriend: “To get revenge”

Pâmella Holanda, ex-wife of DJ Ivis, is accused of falsely denouncing her ex-boyfriend, José Edson Pinheiro Junior, after the breakup; Look

the ex-wife of DJ Ivisthe influencer Pamella Hollandis being accused of making a false report against her ex-boyfriend Jose Edson Pinheiro Junior. The couple ended the relationship recently and, according to a police report made by the blonde, the boy would be chasing her after the end of the romance.

According to information from In off, the influencer registered the document stating that the ex-boyfriend did not accept the breakup and pursued her on March 25. She would also have said José Edson “I posted photos on social media as if I were still dating her, called and texted her, insistently, wanting to talk to her.”

The blonde’s accusation was enough for a protective measure to be issued in her favor. However, the ex-boyfriend claims that nothing that was recorded corresponds to the truth.

Denying the allegations, he filed a complaint against the ex-wife of DJ Ivis. he claims that “at no time, after the end, did he pursue her, in the case of a real maneuver on her part, solely to meet her personal interests”. He still claims that the courtship was short due to the “completely explosive and difficult temperament” of the blonde.

According to screenshots attached to the case, Pamella Holland called her ex-boyfriend after the breakup through a messaging app. What, for the defense, “it reinforces that the report made is completely devoid of truth”.

the defense of Junioreven stated that the influencer’s accusations correspond to an immoral attitude of benefiting from the rights that protect the life of women: “The attitude of the defendant [Pâmella Holanda] it’s the worst there is. She uses something serious, such as the domestic violence law and the Women’s Court itself, to benefit and to get revenge on the petitioner. [ex-namorado]weakening a struggle that has existed for years on the part of women”.

