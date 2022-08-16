Dog contracts monkey pox after sleeping with gay owners in France

New research studies the first confirmed case of monkeypox in a pet dog in France, which likely contracted the disease from its non-monogamous gay owners.

The disease is caused by a zoonotic virus, that is, it can spread from primates and rodents to people, but no cases have yet been recorded in which humans transmit the disease to any animal.

Published in the scientific journal The Lancet on August 10, the case study recounts how a four-year-old greyhound dog developed monkeypox.

His owners report that they were careful to isolate their dog from other pets as soon as his own symptoms appeared, but they kept letting the animal sleep in their bed and he still licked them.

Two weeks later, the dog developed the typical lesions of the virus on its belly and anus and, after a PCR test, the disease was confirmed.

Researchers performed a DNA analysis of monkeypox virus strains found in the dog and one of its owners, which showed 100% sequencing compatibility.

Both were from the B.1 lineage of the disease, a subtype that has been spreading across Europe and the United States since April.

“Given the lesions on the skin and mucous membranes of the dog, as well as the positive PCR results of monkeypox virus from anal and oral swabs, we hypothesized a real canine disease, not a simple transport of the virus by close contact with humans or transmission aerial”, said the researchers in the study.

Thus, the scientists reiterate the importance of considering monkeypox as a potentially serious disease for pets and isolating the pets from people infected with the disease.

“If you have smallpox and need to care for your healthy pets during home isolation, wash your hands or use an alcohol-based solution before and after caring for them,” alert.