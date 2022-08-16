Dog rescued from cave in USA. Abby was missing 2 months ago

uA speleologist – a specialist in the study of caves – did not expect to be part of a rescue mission for Abby, a 13-year-old dog who had been missing for about two months in Perry County, Missouri.

“She didn’t have any apparent injuries, but she was very malnourished, she was just skin and bones. She was also covered in mud.”said Rick Haley.

According to the 66-year-old man, when he found Abby, 152 meters from the cave entrance, she was frightened, reluctant to walk and had to be carried in a suitcase, with a blanket wrapped around it. According to US publications, the rescue lasted an hour.

Haley, 66, rescued the animal with the help of a colleague – putting on hold the scheduled visit with a group of about 30 people. The two experts learned about the animal after the alert was given by a couple who had previously visited the cave.

both overcame very narrow passages until he came across the animal, which was next to a small stream with small, but totally dark fish and crustaceans, which will have helped Abby – who is already with the owner – to survive.

The ‘hero’ also says that the animal probably entered the cave when it was going after an animal – a mouse or raccoon – and was pushed to the bottom of the cave due to the characteristic rains.

The cave is part of the Moore system, the second largest group of caves in the state, at approximately 35 kilometers in length.

