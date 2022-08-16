Dollar closes higher this Monday | Economy

The dollar closed higher on Friday (15), as investors assess weaker-than-expected data from China’s economy.

The US currency rose 0.38%, sold at R$5.0916. See more quotes.

On Friday, the dollar closed down 1.64%, at R$5.0725 – the lowest closing level since June 15 this year (R$5.0265). With the result of this Monday, it started to accumulate a decrease of 1.60% in the month. In the year, it has devaluation of 8.67% against the real.

What is messing with the markets?

The week began with renewed fears about the health of the global economy on the back of weak data on China’s activity, which prompted investors to redirect funds to assets deemed safe.

China’s central bank cut key lending rates in an unexpected move after data showed the economy slowed in July.

Investors’ focus remains on medium-term inflation expectations and on the interest rate trajectory in the United States and large economies.

Here, the Central Bank reported this Monday that the institution’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered a “preview” of the result of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), indicates that the Brazilian economy registered an expansion of 0, 57% in the 2nd quarter.

Financial market analysts reduced the inflation estimate for this year from 7.11% to 7.02%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus survey. The forecast for 2023 went from 5.36% to 5.38%.

The financial market also began to forecast a 2% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2022, against 1.98% previously predicted. As for 2023, the high forecast has advanced from 0.40% to 0.41%.

For the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, the expectation was maintained at 13.75% per year at the end of 2022 and at 11% at the end of 2023.

The projection for the exchange rate for the end of 2022 remained stable at R$ 5.20. For 2023, it also remained unchanged at R$5.20.