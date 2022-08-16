Domingão, Criança Esperança and Ana Maria: only gives Paulo Vieira on Globo – 08/16/2022

Soon after shining in the premiere of the Battle of Lip Sync on the Sunday stage, where he competed with Letícia Colin in the captivating duel of dubbing, Paulo Vieira lives an intense programming on the Globo screen.

Celebrated by critics and also on social media, he was one of the conductors of this year’s Criança Esperança. I have been saying that live programming is an asset that should be used less sparingly by the broadcaster’s entertainment. This Monday’s show gave good demonstrations of this.

Alongside Marcos Mion, Tadeu Schmidt and Taís Araújo, they presented one of the best editions of the special program in many years. In the midst of chaos and improvisation, great messages — like the show by Glória Groove dressed as Xuxa with MC Rebecca as Paquita.

Paulo Vieira showed all his wit in interactions with colleagues, and also made references to the older version of Criança Esperança, citing Renato Aragão and his famous parable of “there is bread in heaven?”

The artist had little time to rest, as he traveled from Rio de Janeiro earlier this Tuesday to São Paulo to also participate live in Mais Você. Ana Maria Braga had breakfast with Vieira and took the opportunity to recount her trajectory on TV, retrieving videos of her first appearances on Multishow and Domingão do Faustão.

Right at the opening, the comedian showed audios of his mother asking him not to exaggerate at the table. The production also recorded testimonies of the parents and the girlfriend.

Even visibly tired and emotional, he had great chemistry with Ana Maria Braga, who was completely enchanted by the guest. They promised a repeat soon, now to make some recipe together.

This week also premieres the new season of Rolling Kitchen Brasil, a cooking show with celebrities that he presents on GNT.

I believe that the ideal time has come for Globo to concentrate all these versions of Paulo Vieira in a single product, with wide scope and strong popular appeal. It should no longer be a question of whether this will happen, but when.

