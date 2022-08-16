Donald Trump says FBI stole three passports from him in Mar-a-Lago | World

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI took three of his passports in the search and seizure operation at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Aug.

Trump wrote a message on the social network Truth Social: “Wow. In the FBI operation in Mar-a-Lago they stole my three passports (one of them expired) along with everything else. This is an attack on an opposing politician in a level never seen before in our country. Third World.”

That day, the FBI seized 11 sets of confidential documents, among which there were four that were top secret and three that were secret.

Official documents reveal that Donald Trump is being investigated for espionage

In total, more than 30 items were seized in more than 20 boxes, folders of photos, a handwritten note and the executive grant of clemency to Roger Stone, a Trump ally and a longtime friend of the former president. Information about the “President of France” was also included in the list.

It was the Department of Justice (equivalent to the Ministry of Justice) that asked Judge Bruce Reinhart for a warrant to search the former president’s house. In making the request, the department argued that it had reason to believe that Trump violated the Espionage Act.

Trump allies want to see justification

GOP politicians have called for the release of an FBI statement showing the rationale for seizing documents.

Republicans are calling for the release of more detailed information that convinced a federal judge to issue the search warrant, which can show sources of information and details about the nature of documents and other confidential information. Publication of such testimony would be highly unusual and would require approval by a federal judge.

“I think releasing the testimony would help, at least confirm that there was justification for this search,” Republican Senator Mike Rounds told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The Justice Department should “show that this was not just a ‘fishing’ expedition, that they had a reason to go in and do this, that they exhausted all other means,” Rounds said. “And if they can’t do that, then we have a serious problem on our hands.”

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.