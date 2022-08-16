Don’t buy an iPhone now; understand why this is the worst time

Thinking about buying a new iPhone? Know that now may be the worst time for this. There’s a good reason to wait a few more weeks: the launch of Apple’s next line of cell phones: the iPhone 14.

Typically, the company’s new handsets are unveiled to the public in the first half of September, and sales begin a few days later. For now, there is no indication that the company can postpone the event to October.

The iPhone 13, for example, was released on September 14 of last year and made available ten days later. A similar timeline also occurred with the previous models, with the exception of the iPhone 12 and iPhone X.

Are older iPhones worth it?

Even if you are not interested in buying the iPhone 14, the mere arrival of the product will devalue all previous models. So if you buy one of them now, it will lose value in a few weeks. On the other hand, if you buy it only in mid-September, you will probably already find it at a good price reduction.

With the arrival of the 13th line last year, the 64 GB iPhone 12, for example, had its price reduced from R$ 7,999 to R$ 6,499, for example.

It is worth remembering that the best deals are usually found at retailers and not on Apple’s official website.

Do you have 5G?

Today, it is important to consider compatibility with the 5G network, which is being implemented in Brazil and has already reached 8 cities. It’s still not an essential need, but it makes sense to secure the new technology in a cell phone of this value, which, in general, we keep for a few years.

In addition to line 14, compatible iPhones are:

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

Another point of attention is the programmed obsolescence of the operating system (iOS). Each year, Apple takes some old models off its update list. During WWDC, the company’s global developer conference, it was announced that the iPhone 6s and 7 will not receive iOS 16.

What to expect from the iPhone 14

There shouldn’t be any big changes from the iPhone 13 to the 14. Apple keeps it secret until the last moment, but some rumors indicate what the news should be: