‘Don’t go around killing monkeys’, says Queiroga

Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said that, for the time being, there is no need to declare a public health emergency in Brazil due to monkeypox. He urged people “not to go around killing the monkeys” because “it won’t solve the problem” of the disease.

The minister’s decision not to determine an emergency contradicts a request by Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) which, last week, proposed to the ministry the recognition of the public health emergency resulting from the virus, and pointed to the advancement of the disease as a reason. of concern.

During a press conference last night, Queiroga stated that he has not yet received any technical opinion that could support the declaration of a state of emergency at the national level, but said there is the possibility of defining a regional emergency. The minister mentioned the state of São Paulo, which concentrates the largest number of cases of the disease so far, but that its secretary of health, Jean Gorinchteyn, has not yet sought the ministerial portfolio to talk about this alternative.

“Espin (public health emergency) has criteria for it to be recognized. The USA and Australia were the only ones that recognized it. So far I have not received a technical request from the area to consider or not the edition of an ordinance in relation to Espin. I ask: let’s suppose that I recognized today, what was going to change?”, he declared.

“Our surveillance was reinforced during the public health emergency resulting from the covid-19. At this moment there are no requirements for Espin, not least because most of the cases are in the state of São Paulo, and there is even the possibility of an emergency of public health of regional importance, but the Secretary of Health [do estado ainda] didn’t even talk about it. So when there is [necessidade] the minister is here,” he added.

Last month, the WHO (World Health Organization) decreed a maximum state of alert for this new global health crisis, given the expansion of the disease. The decision was a message for governments to intensify monitoring actions and was followed by countries such as the United States and Australia.

According to the most recent data from the Ministry of Health, Brazil has 2,747 confirmed cases of the disease. São Paulo concentrates 1,919 of the positive diagnoses.

Don’t kill the monkeys, asks minister

At the press conference, Marcelo Queiroga also appealed to people not to kill the monkeys because this is not the answer to the fight against the virus. According to the minister, monkeypox (international term) is a zoonosis, an infectious disease transmitted between animals and people, which probably originates from the prairie dog, a species of rodent mammal.

Monkeypox is a zoonosis, and the prairie dog rodent is likely to be the source of this zoonosis, not the monkey, which is as much a victim of the disease as we are. So don’t go around killing the monkeys, thinking that will solve the monkeypox problem.

The Rio Preto Zoo, in the interior of São Paulo, reported that at least eight primates were victims of aggression in the city and lit the warning sign for the possibility of animals being victims of mistreatment due to the virus. Of the eight injured animals, five were found dead, and three were rescued with signs of intoxication.

vaccines

Marcelo Queiroga informed that Brazil should receive 50,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccine, but stressed that there is still no forecast of when the immunizer will arrive in the country. At this first moment, the doses will be applied to professionals who “deal directly with contaminated materials”, as there is still no “indication of the need for mass vaccination”.

“50,000 vaccines will be sent to Brazil, which will be aimed at a very specific audience. If there is a need for mass vaccination at some point, to have vaccine at scale, there must be other industrial parks with the capacity to produce these vaccines”, scored.

Queiroga pointed out that the 50,000 doses of the immunizing agent will be acquired through PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), which represents the Brazilian Ministry of Health in the American continent.

Regarding the higher incidence of cases among MSM (men who have sex with men), Queiroga reinforced the need to combat social stigmas, and stated that past mistakes should not be repeated when blaming certain groups, as happened in the 1990s. 1980’s with the HIV epidemic.

“Another point: these references [sobre maior incidência de casos entre homens que fazem sexo com homens] it is only an epidemiological finding, we cannot make the mistakes of the past. It’s not to discriminate against people, [mas]yes, to protect them”, he pondered.