Dragon Ball crossover trailer appears on the web

Epic Games promised that it would bring the details of the crossover between Fortnite and Dragon Ball on August 16th. In the meantime, some well-known dataminers in the battle royale community have gotten the trailer early.

through the profile of twitter from the leaker “ShiinaBR”, who claims to have gotten the video from other insiders (“iFireMonkey” and “ThesnowManu”), you can watch the video. In the content, the skins of Goku, Vegeta, Bills and Bulma are the highlights, in addition to several cosmetics inspired by the anime (flying cloud and Shenron as mounts, for example) and the possibility of using the Kamehameha, a legendary skill of the series. Watch:

Goku and Vegeta have a few different skin styles. The former transforms into Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct. The prince of the Saiyans, in turn, also becomes Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Blue. Ultimately, apparently, both will be able to use the iconic fusion technique as an emote.

Before last Thursday’s announcement (11), the arrival of Dragon Ball to Fortnite had been speculated since 2021. Incidentally, this is not the first popular anime to appear on the island: previously, Naruto skins were also released by Epic Games.

