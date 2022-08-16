Éder Militão’s ex-wife speaks out after posing next to Luva de Pedreiro

Karoline Lima rocked social networks last Saturday after pose next to Mason’s Glove in a nightclub in Spain. After several speculations from fans and netizens, the influencer decided to record a video to situate the followers about the meeting.

+ Brazil Cup Week! Know the values ​​of the prizes stage by stage until the title

– As you know, I went out on Saturday for the first time in 300,000 years. We were there dancing and I saw Glova de Pedreiro. We were already following each other on social media. I had never spoken to him, but we greeted each other and posted a photo with him – declared Karoline.

– I posted a picture with the boy. That was all. For the love of God. It won’t burn my single life. I’m not with anyone. If I had, I was more than right. I’m single and I don’t owe anyone anything.

+ Cecília is born, daughter of Éder Militão with influencer Karoline Lima

Luva de Pedreiro is in Europe to fulfill work commitments and Karoline Lima lives in Spain. The influencer has rocked social media in recent weeks after announce the breakup with Éder MilitãoReal Madrid player.