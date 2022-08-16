Eduardo Costa is exposed by his girlfriend on video: “I die like this”

Eduardo Costa was surprised by a cute message that he won a girlfriend, Mariana Polastreli, because of Father’s Day

Eduardo Costa received a very affectionate message from his girlfriend, Mariana Polastreli, on Father’s Day, last Sunday (14). The artist’s companion made a video showing moments of the sertanejo with her son, Theo, who is 2 years old.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most devoted dad I’ve ever met in my life to date,” the woman wrote in the caption. Very emotional, the singer replied: “I die like this, my love. Wow, I’m falling apart again here. I LOVE YOU”.

VENT

This all shows how the family’s relationship is currently going, a few months after the climate that happened involving the child’s father, Eduardo Polastreli, who did not like seeing Eduardo Costa calling the little boy his son. “How does it feel to see someone else saying they are the father of your child?”, asked an internet user on Instagram.

“A lot of people are asking me this, and I just have one thing to say to you: when I buy a financed car, it’s not mine, it’s the bank’s. If I tell you that everything is fine, I’ll be lying. It’s hard to go through the door of these closed rooms, open it and see that they’re not there, but I’m not selfish”, replied Mariana’s ex.

CONTROVERSY

Eduardo Costa is the father of Maria Eduarda, who is currently 15 years old. It is the fruit of the countryman’s past relationship with Lílian Araújo. In 2018, the woman gave an interview to the program “A Tarde é Sua” and stated that the heiress was not treated well at her father’s house when he was not there.

Because of the shows, the girl hardly ever saw him, and their relationship was never a problem, but the people who lived with the artist didn’t treat his daughter properly.