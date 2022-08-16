Eight people will receive Anne Heche’s organs, says website

The organs of actress Anne Heche, who died on August 12 at the age of 53, after a week of car accident in California, were donated to eight people.

The artist was brain dead after being left with brain and lung injuries from inhaling smoke from the vehicle fire.

According to TMZ, the identities of the people who will benefit from Anne’s organs will not be revealed, as well as which organs were donated.

The accident

On August 5, Anne Heche was driving in the Mar Vista area of ​​Los Angeles when she crashed her blue Mini Cooper into the garage of an apartment complex.

The actress was rescued by residents, but she reversed and accelerated, hitting the car again in another house. The blow was so strong that it set the car on fire.

Firefighters rescued the actress and, according to the US website TMZ, at least two people would have been run over by the celebrity before the collision that set the car on fire.

Los Angeles Police received a warrant to carry out a blood draw on the actress to find out if she was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the accident. Tests revealed that she had not been drinking, but was under the influence of drugs.

Anne became known for acting in series such as Men in Trees, Hung, Save Me, Aftermath and The Brave. In cinemas, she also participated in features such as Volcano, Jogando com Prazer and Seis Dias, Sete Noites.

Actress was under the influence of drugs

Anne Heche was under the influence of drugs when she suffered a serious car accident last Friday (05). To Deadline magazine, LAPD confirmed that there were narcotics in her blood, but did not elaborate on what substances had been used.

TMZ, citing LAPD sources, said cocaine and fentanyl were found in the actress’ blood in a sample taken at the hospital after the accident.

Fentanyl, however, can be used as an analgesic in hospitals, so it will be necessary to investigate whether the substance was already in Heche’s blood at the time of the crash.