Eike Batista makes a billionaire auction that can close his debts; see what will be sold

RIO – The judicial-financial saga of the former billionaire Eike Batista may be closer to an end. This Tuesday, the 16th, the proposals for a batch of debentures from Anglo American, a British group that bought the Minas-Rio mining project, from Eike’s MMX mining company, in 2008, should be known. the tangle of companies created by the entrepreneur before his downfall. The minimum bid is R$ 1.25 billion, money that would be enough to pay off a good part of the remaining debts – the businessman reported this year to have received an offer of almost R$ 2 billion for the papers. Two international funds, Oaktree and Vox Royalty, and BTG Pactual are in contention, as revealed by the Broadcast Column on the 9th.

Eike’s largest known debts amount to something close to BRL 2 billion – BRL 1.2 billion from MMX’s bankruptcy and about BRL 800 million from the whistleblower agreement closed in the Federal Supreme Court in the context of Operation Lava Jato. There is still some uncertainty regarding the tax liability. The Federal Government charges R$ 3.5 billion from MMX, but this debt is subject to appeal and has no deadline to be paid.

Selling debentures to pay off debts, however, is not being easy. A sale process, from December last year, was suspended. This year, new judicial auctions were called. The bonds were in the equity of NB4, a link in the “chain” of firms used by Eike to manage his assets. They were located by the Associação Brasileira de Investidores (Abradin), whose origin dates back to the first mobilizations of minority shareholders injured by the collapse of the X Group and which was accepted as an interested party in the process that sought Eike’s personal assets in the bankruptcy of MMX, according to Aurélio Valporto , president of the organization.

“We started to download all the documents we had at the Board of Trade (in Rio)”, says Valporto, remembering the work of searching for assets in companies linked to Eike, in early 2021. “We couldn’t find anything. Until it clicked and we said: hey, let’s look at the emitter. There, we were able to find the debenture deed. When we did the first ‘valuation’ (assessment of the value of a certain asset) of the debenture, I said: this is worth hundreds of millions and the guy was hiding it!”

As the asset is valuable, the discovery turned the novel around. In the dispute of conflicting interests, the bankrupt entrepreneur always tends to prefer that nothing of the personal wealth enters the process. Once something comes in, it’s in your best interest to sell it for a price high enough not only to pay off debts, but who knows?, to have something left for you. Creditors are interested in recovering losses. Therefore, it is enough for the asset to be sold for the equivalent of the debts – they gain nothing with values ​​beyond. Financial advisors, judicial administrators and other intermediaries earn a percentage of the sale operations – for them, the higher the values, the higher the fees, which can reach millions, in the case of MMX.

With the endorsement of Judge Cláudia Helena Batista, of the 1st Business Court of Belo Horizonte, the judicial administrator Bernardo Bicalho has been handling the sale of debentures since last year. In December, he organized a “competitive process” to find a buyer. The winning bid, worth R$612 million, was from Argenta Securities, an offshore company based in the British Virgin Islands. The amount is less than the total debts, but, in such cases, it is normal for creditors to accept less, as long as they see the color of the money right away.

But Argenta’s proposal was not implemented. Offshore presents itself as an investment company. According to a source interviewed on condition of anonymity and documents, Argenta belongs to the family of Jair Coelho, a businessman who died in 2001 – who became known in Rio, in the late 1990s, as the “King of Quentinhas”, for dominating the supply of meals for public agencies, especially in Rio de Janeiro’s prisons, and faced accusations of overpricing and tax evasion. Jorge Antônio da Cunha Lima Coelho, son of Jair, signs on behalf of Argenta. A 2021 lawsuit that runs in the TJ-RJ, and has the businessman’s estate as part, cites Argenta as a “company owned” by Jair Coelho.

In yet another twist, this year, a demonstration by Eike and the businessman’s new financial advisors asked for a new sale operation to be carried out. The reason: the businessman had received a proposal to sell the debentures for US$ 350 million, between R$ 1.8 billion and R$ 1.9 billion, depending on the exchange rate, above, therefore, the proposal of Argenta. The judge accepted the request and, at the end of May, ordered a judicial auction to be held. The proposal of US$ 350 million entered as a minimum bid, according to the auction notice.

Argenta called the 1st Business Court of Belo Horizonte to prevent the call for the event. To reinforce that the payment of R$ 612 million would be following the compliant procedures, the company’s lawyers attached a letter of commitment from American investors, who would have assets under management of about US$ 60 billion and would be willing to invest in the papers. In the letter, the DiFalco Group – headquartered in Miami, defines itself as an “investment firm” that operates with “private equity” in the United States, Brazil and Argentina – presents itself as a co-investor; the CarVal Investors and Arena Investors funds, as financiers.

Did not work. The 1st Business Court of Belo Horizonte maintained the auction. An appeal to the judges of the TJ-MG was not accepted. Even so, in Argenta’s interpretation, if there are no firm bids in the second auction called in July, the December sale process can be resumed, which would guarantee the offshore company the right to take the debentures for R$612 million.

To make things more nebulous, according to the lawsuit documents, the offer of US$ 350 million, which prompted the call for the first auction, was made by a company called RC Group. Columnist Malu Gaspar, from the newspaper “O Globo”, revealed that the firm belongs to Renato Costa, a Brazilian businessman based in the United States and that he would respond to at least 18 lawsuits in Brazil, including for passing “bad checks” and disappearing with a rented car.

At the end of the first auction, in early July, RC Group gave no guarantees that it would make the payment. For some, he recalled the agreement, announced in March 2021, between MMX and China Development Integration Limited (CDIL). The Chinese investor would be willing to invest US$ 50 million in the company, but he never gave any guarantees that he would actually make the investment – even so, the presentation of the proposal delayed the bankruptcy process. According to a source who requested anonymity, as in the case of CDIL, the RC Group’s proposal was not “firm”.

For this person, only in the face of the definitive conclusion of the judicial auctions will it be possible to see better if Eike’s saga can really come to an end. Anglo’s debentures are a “very good asset”, said the source, but the values ​​are high – in Brazil, only “five funds” would have enough resources to carry out this type of operation.

Before the failure of the first auction, the president of investment bank BR Partners, Ricardo Lacerda, appointed financial advisor for the operation, told Estadão that he had presented the bonds to 43 potential investors by mid-June. At the beginning of June, the executive estimated that it would be possible to sell the bonds for around US$ 500 million, R$ 2.7 billion at the average exchange rate in July.

The rules of the second auction notice are stricter, including a list of criteria for bidders to prove their financial capacity. Before submitting the proposals, in sealed envelopes, they had to be qualified. The hearing on Tuesday, 16, to open the envelopes, will be virtual, through TJ-MG’s online platform, according to a source. In the event of a tie in values, there may be a bidding with open voice, bid by bid, according to the public notice.